Local property owners’ reluctance to tax themselves further has manifest itself in the rejection of bond issues to fund local courts and law enforcement buildings on several occasions in recent years. But when it comes to the area’s quality of life amenities — like preserving open space — those same property owners step up readily. That was the case four years ago when voters authorized county commissioners to levy up to 4.5 mills for the county’s Open Lands Program.

The program has yielded the bulk of some $2.4 million the commissioners appropriated for conservation projects during the current fiscal year. Most of that money, $1.9 million, will go toward conservation — specifically the purchase of conservation easements, voluntary agreements with landowners to forgo development of their land usually in exchange for a sum of money and future tax considerations. The remainder of the funds will go toward the maintenance of parks and trails.

This is a continuing success story. The county, working with nonprofits like the Gallatin Valley Land Trust, has successfully established conservation easements on thousands of acres of agricultural land. In the past those easements have been purchased in part by using one-time open space bond issues. The 2018 issue created an ongoing source of funding.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

