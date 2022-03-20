Montana State University is hosting a celebration this week to commemorate the ratification of the Montana Constitution 50 years ago. It’s an anniversary very much worth noting. And it’s an occasion that should prompt us all to contemplate the significance of this document.
Montana’s history, first as a territory and through much of its statehood, was that of a colony exploited by the mining industry for the benefit of monied interests in other states. The move to rewrite the 1889 constitution stemmed largely from the desire to shake off that domination and invest political power where it belongs — in the people of Montana.
A convention of 100 delegates met for 60 days in 1972 to do the work. Predictably, the drafting of such an important document was not without controversy. Though all the delegates signed the finished product, there was disagreement about its contents. A well-financed campaign opposed its ratification by the voters. But in the end, the electorate approved it by just 2,532 votes in June 1972.
It was then — and still is — held up as a model among state constitutions for its emphasis on transparent government, environmental protections and the empowerment of citizens over corporate interests. It was hailed by many as a triumph for populism.
But resistance to its provisions persist to this day. Efforts to conduct government in secret, through closed meetings and denied access to documents, are constant. Corporate interests still wield undue influence over state policy, especially as evidenced by the many mining sites left behind to be cleaned up with taxpayer dollars in the decades since the constitution was ratified.
Those issues should give us all something to think about.
It must also be noted the current GOP-controlled Legislature is just a couple of votes shy of the two-thirds majority needed to approve proposed amendments to the constitution. Then only a vote of the people could prevent changing or eliminating important provisions of this document.
A celebration of Montana’s 1972 Constitutional Convention is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday in Ballroom A of the Strand Union Building on the MSU campus, with participants from the convention and other dignitaries attending. The event is also slated to be streamed online. Watch by linking to www.montana.edu/mt50.
But as we celebrate this occasion, it’s critically important we not forget that writing a document containing high-minded principles is one thing; protecting those principles from those who would undermine them is a challenge that never ends.