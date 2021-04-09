Christopher Coburn’s appointment to the Bozeman City Commission is not only unique. It’s historic.
Coburn was appointed earlier this week to replace former Commissioner Michael Wallner, who stepped down in March citing demands the post exacted on other aspects of his life. Coburn becomes the first Black person and member of the LGBTQ community to serve on the commission. Together with sitting Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy, Coburn helps constitute the most diverse commission in its history.
And that’s more important now than ever before.
In the past, the commission has been white, middle- to upper-middle class in its makeup. Commissioners have largely been homeowners of means — sufficient means to be able to devote the considerable time a seat on the commission demands. The homogeneous nature of the commission has shaped much of city policy in ways that left certain voices out of the discussion.
To say Bozeman is changing would be the quintessence of understatement. It has been the fastest growing micropolitan area in the nation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And with that growth has come diversity. One need merely take a stroll through downtown to appreciate the extent of the change the city is undergoing. The construction of mid-rise buildings has provided opportunity for urban-dwelling apartment renters and condo owners who have changed the look and feel of the city center dramatically.
But these new urban dwellers have been underrepresented on the commission. Coburn, a 29-year-old health professional who rents an apartment, will give a voice to this new and growing demographic. When affordable housing, urban planning and workforce issues arise, his will be an invaluable voice in shaping policy.
Certainly not everyone is thrilled with how the Bozeman area is evolving. Population growth and the introduction of values associated with larger metropolitan areas have caused dismay for those who cherish the historic small-town, agrarian nature the community once enjoyed. But change is inevitable and there’s no evidence it will be slowing down any time soon.
Coburn is congratulated on his appointment to the commission. And he is urged to make his presence felt as the debate over the community’s future unfolds.
Editorial Board
- Mark Dobie, publisher
- Michael Wright, managing editor
- Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
- Richard Broome, community member
- Renee Gavin, community member
- Charles Rinker, community member
- Will Swearingen, community member
- Angie Wasia, community member
