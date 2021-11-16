Editorial: A charitable way to beat the Griz By the Chronicle Editorial Board Nov 16, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save They say football is only a game. But you might want to be careful who you say that to this week. You get your head bitten off if you say that to a Bobcat or Griz fan. The premier sports even in Big Sky Country happens Saturday when Montana State University squares off against the University of Montana on the gridiron in Missoula.But as that drama plays out, there’s a parallel competition that is not only a game: feeding the hungry among us.We call it Can the Griz here. West of the divide they call it Can the Cats. Taken together they constitute one of the largest food drives in the state. The idea is to see if Cats fans or Griz fans can amass the more cans and other shelf stable foods for area food banks. The Cats lost this competition to the Griz last year. But they’re determined not to let that happen again.It’s easy to help them out. Go through your pantry for canned goods and drop them off at some 50 locations around the Bozeman area. A complete list of drop off points can be found at http://www.canthegriz.com/collection-sites.html. The Gallatin Valley Food Bank will be the beneficiary of food gathered locally. They are encouraging donations of canned fruits, vegetables, tuna and other goods, jars of peanut butter and other foods, breakfast cereal, pasta and turkey. Food donated up until Saturday will go into the final tally. And there’s an added incentive this year. The city of Bozeman is deducting $2 from parking fines for every can of food donated up to five cans. Cash gifts to the food bank are also sought with credit for one pound of food for every dollar given. And donations can be made online at https://gallatinvalleyfoodbank.org/#donate.This annual food drive comes at a critical time. Many families suffer food insecurity even in the best of times. But the ongoing pandemic has led to job losses and business declines in some economic sectors, and the need is particularly acute this year.Gather up those canned goods or donate online and help push the Cats over the top this year. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Food Griz Cat Canned Goods Economics Competition Bozeman Insecurity Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Letter to the editor: Food truck exploits Vietnamese culture, cuisine Posted: 12 a.m. Tester cheers signing of infrastructure bill Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: In just nine months, Dems have destroyed America Posted: Nov. 15, 2021 Concerns raised over fairness of Montana school tax credit program Posted: Nov. 14, 2021 Business briefs for Nov. 14, 2021 Posted: Nov. 14, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will you get your children vaccinated against COVID-19? You voted: Yes No Unsure Vote View Results Back