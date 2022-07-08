Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Come Home Montana campaign is turning into a case study in the Be Careful What You Wish For school of thought. It might qualify as a demonstration of the Law of Unintended Consequences.
The campaign was formally launched last year as an economic development effort to bring Montanans who moved elsewhere for jobs to come back into the state — perhaps to work remotely at their out-of-state careers. Turns out, though, the campaign is being met with anger from Montanans who never left the state and are now facing soaring housing prices fueled by well-heeled newcomers who think nothing of writing a check for a $800,000-plus home.
The Montana Free Press got its hands a number of emails fielded by the state Department of Commerce voicing outrage over the campaign and its impacts.
“AM I A JOKE TO YOU?” queried one Bozeman native “who can’t afford to live in my hometown anymore because 1 bedroom ‘houses’ go for $700K here.”
A Montana native military veteran pondering moving back to Montana for retirement said he couldn’t “compete with non-residents disposable income on a military salary.”
“Montanans have the grit and fortitude to make a living wherever they reside,” he wrote. “But they are not going to reside somewhere they cannot afford.”
Agency officials have been answering the angry emails with a form response touting the governor’s economic development interests but not acknowledging the writers’ anger over housing prices.
That seems a little tone deaf. These people are voicing real concerns about a real problem.
To date, the administration has spent $700,000-plus on the effort that includes a slick website (comehomemontana.com) and a mailer sent to 122,000 graduates from Montana colleges and universities. While the Come Home Montana campaign was a well-intended effort to boost the state’s economic prospects, it might be time to take the foot of the gas for the sake of existing Montanans impacted by crisis-level housing prices in Bozeman, Kalispell and Missoula. Even smaller, less-affluent communities like Lewistown and Dillon are watching housing prices spike.
There’s a longstanding mindset among boosters that regards any economic growth as a good thing. A rising tide lifts all boats, the saying goes. But at least in the short-term, it might be time to back off that philosophy before it destroys what we all love about this state.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
