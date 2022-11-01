Cycling advocates recently gave the Bozeman City Commission an earful about safety — or lack of it — when riding bikes on Bozeman streets — and with good reason. A popular and admired Bozeman High School teacher lost his life recently when he was struck while cycling by a driver cited for running a red light. That followed the death of another cyclist who ran into a vehicle in September.
Advocates for more safety said city officials need to make pedestrian and cyclist safety a top priority. Saying it is one thing. Actually increasing safety may not be so simple.
Even the most casual observer can’t help but notice city traffic has increased noticeably with the influx of newcomers. That increase in traffic has heightened driver frustration, and that manifests itself in rash driving habits and road rage.
City Commissioner Terry Cunningham said he thought education for drivers about how to deal with cyclists and pedestrians may be part of the solution along with lowering the speed limit on all streets within the city’s jurisdiction. But the city’s busiest — and perhaps most dangerous streets — are state highways and speed limits on those are set by state officials.
Traffic engineers spend their entire careers studying driver behavior and measures for increasing traffic safety. While lowering speed limits sounds like a simple step to take, getting drivers to change their behavior can be challenging and expensive. Increasing patrols during the busiest traffic hours means hiring more cops. And enforcement options are limited by a state law prohibiting the use of traffic light cameras in Montana, even though they have proven effective at curbing driving offenses in other states.
Realistically, the only short-term solution that will significantly increase safety is for drivers to start policing themselves. First and foremost, turn the phone off. Some statistics suggest texting while driving is more dangerous than driving intoxicated. Those who find themselves increasingly frustrated by growing traffic volume need to start thinking about alternate routes to get to their destinations. Leaving earlier for work or school can also lower anxiety levels and the temptation to take chances. Become aware of all traffic regulations as they relate to cyclists and pedestrians. Speak to others, especially younger drivers, about the consequences of risky traffic behavior.
Getting where we’re going may seem like the most urgent priority in the moment. But we must temper that with the awareness that one lapse in judgment can be tragic and lead to a lifetime of guilt and self recrimination.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
