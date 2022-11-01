Let the news come to you

Cycling advocates recently gave the Bozeman City Commission an earful about safety — or lack of it — when riding bikes on Bozeman streets — and with good reason. A popular and admired Bozeman High School teacher lost his life recently when he was struck while cycling by a driver cited for running a red light. That followed the death of another cyclist who ran into a vehicle in September.

Advocates for more safety said city officials need to make pedestrian and cyclist safety a top priority. Saying it is one thing. Actually increasing safety may not be so simple.

Even the most casual observer can’t help but notice city traffic has increased noticeably with the influx of newcomers. That increase in traffic has heightened driver frustration, and that manifests itself in rash driving habits and road rage.

