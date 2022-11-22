Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

While the spotlight has been trained on the Nov. 8 election results nationally, an interesting scenario unfolded at the Gallatin County level. Two Democrats unseated Republican incumbents to take the county attorney and superintendent of schools races and another Democrat beat out the Republican candidate to take the retiring County Commissioner Joe Skinner’s seat.

A little background is in order.

Bozeman has long been home to a plurality of Gallatin County residents. But rural interests have seemed to hold sway over county politics. Those rural interests — including staunch resistance to land-use regulation — tended to elect Republicans to the three county commission seats. With the election of Jennifer Boyer, there will be three Democrats on the commission. And those right-leaning rural politics have historically put mostly GOP candidates in other county offices as well.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you