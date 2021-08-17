Editorial: A bipartisan success story from the Legislature By the Chronicle Editorial Board Aug 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A guest column published on this page on Aug. 8 enthusiastically endorsed a little-known piece of state legislation that enables businesses — from urban office buildings to rural farms and ranches — to invest in energy efficiency improvements through a creative financing method.Hear, hear. The motion is seconded.The Commercial Property Assessed Capital Enhancements, or C-PACE, allows businesses to borrow upfront from private lenders the costs of something as simple as increasing insulation or more ambitious alternative energy projects, like installing solar panels to make the business energy independent. And the money can paid back through an affordable incremental property tax assessment. The businesses win, the lenders win and energy efficiency jobs are created.Maybe even more importantly, it proves state lawmakers can act constructively in a bipartisan manner. Efforts to enact this form of financing inexplicably failed in two earlier legislatures. This time around it found enough Republican support to pass, and GOP Gov. Greg Gianforte signed it into law. The 2021 legislative session was marked by deep divides between parties and a spate of legislation that usurped local control and targeted the basic rights of transgender individuals. Multiple court challenges have been filed contesting these laws. For 16 years, Democratic governors acted as a backstop to extreme legislation. But this year, Republican control of the executive and legislative branches of government allowed those interests to run roughshod.Despite longstanding Republican-control of the Legislature, Democrat governors Steve Bullock and Brian Schweitzer before him were able to form bipartisan coalitions of lawmakers to enact beneficial pieces of legislation — such as the expansion of Medicaid. The tempering influence of the Democratic governors is gone, so it’s up to moderate lawmakers of both parties to get together to reach compromises on issues important to Montanans.C-PACE proves that can be done. Now it’s up to local government officials to incorporate this program into the property tax collection process. They are urged to do so as soon as possible, and business owners are urged to learn about this program and take advantage of it.The Northern Plains Resource Council provides information on this on its website at northernplains.org/cpace-community. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags State Legislation Lawmaker Politics Institutes Parliament Legislature Government Officials Greg Gianforte Energy Efficiency Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Letter to the editor: Gianforte more worried about Trump than Montanans Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Gallatin County GOP leaders let COVID-19 conquer Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: School districts and universities are requiring COVID-19 vaccinations elsewhere in the country. Why not here? Posted: Aug. 15, 2021 Guest column: Good fire versus bad fire is a false paradigm Posted: Aug. 15, 2021 Letter to the editor: Kindness regardless of political or spiritual beliefs Posted: Aug. 15, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you concerned about the surge in COVD-19 cases? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back