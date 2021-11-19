Editorial: A better crisis response solution By the Chronicle Editorial Board Nov 19, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Late last year, Missoula established a Mobile Support Team to be an alternative to law enforcement responses to mental health and substance abuse crises.The results have been intriguing.The team, funded by the city, county and state, consists of fire department emergency medical technicians and licensed behavioral health clinicians. The team provides alternative care to individuals in crisis — instead of physical restraint and a trip to jail or the emergency room. The team monitors 911 calls and responds with law enforcement when certain keywords are heard. During the six months between November of last year and June of this year, the team responded to 537 calls serving 298 individuals. In a recent presentation to the Missoula City Council, team members said their work during that period measurably reduced the number of trips to the emergency room or county jail.Mental health and substance abuse crises can be some of the most difficult calls law enforcement officers have to deal with. And when the response is handcuffs and a trip in a squad car, the situation is only made worse. Crisis response teams provide an alternative — care in a setting other than a jail or an emergency room. The team in Missoula estimated its work saved $250,000 in hospital and jail costs during the six-month period. There are five other mobile crisis response initiatives in Montana, including in Gallatin County. In 2019, a pair of mental health professionals started responding to 911 calls with sheriff’s deputies. Law enforcement officials have seen the benefits. Sheriff Dan Springer told Kaiser Health News in June that he’s heard deputies refer to the two providers as a “godsend.”As with most issues in our current political environment, reforming law enforcement practices has been warped into something it is not, with the phrase “defund the police” needlessly increasing hostility toward reform efforts. Investing in these sorts of initiatives gives law enforcement more resources, not less.Officers and deputies who have worked with crisis response teams have a lot of positive things to say about them. Having these kinds of crises taken off their hands must be a relief. And it’s gratifying knowing those involved are getting better treatment and a better resolution to their situations.The data from Missoula show these sorts of response teams work. Bozeman and Gallatin County would be wise to consider expanding the local program. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team Missoula Police Social Services Hospital Medicine Substance Abuse Mental Health Crisis Officer Jail Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Kovatch, James Paul Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: All members of the human race deserve compassion Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman vaccine incentive program yields low turnout Posted: 4:45 p.m. A saxophone, an egging and a happy ending for a missing dog: Police Reports for Wednesday, Nov. 17 Posted: Nov. 18, 2021 Birds, high winds and a homemade camper: Police Reports for Tuesday, Nov. 16 Posted: Nov. 17, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will you get your children vaccinated against COVID-19? You voted: Yes No Unsure Vote View Results Back