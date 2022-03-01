Most anniversaries, centennials, and such are largely ceremonial, an excuse for some speeches, back-slapping and glad-handing. But the 150th anniversary of the establishment of Yellowstone National Park seems different — more momentous than most.
It was on this day a century-and-a-half ago President Ulysses S. Grant signed into law the creation of the world’s first national park. One-hundred-fifty years is a blip on the timeline of the park’s human history, as Native Americans used the area long before the arrival of white settlers. But the federal government’s decision to protect the area from private development and set it aside “for the benefit and enjoyment of the people” remains remarkable.
The establishment of the park was the beginning of a new era in conservation. Yellowstone became a model for this and other nations to set aside special places for preservation. Yellowstone was accorded the designation first because of its remarkable biological and geological diversity. But more than just a park, Yellowstone was then and continues to be the centerpiece of one last nearly intact temperate climate ecosystems on Earth.
That’s worth celebrating.
There’s more than a little irony in the fact one of most vocal advocates for preserving Yellowstone at the time was also one of the region’s biggest developers — financier Jay Cooke, who bankrolled the Northern Pacific Railroad and wanted a destination for rail passengers to visit. Today, commercial interests continue to exert pressure on the ecosystem as housing and commercial development intensify in the region with population growth. And the park is a more popular tourist destination than ever, with a record 4.86 million visitors passing through park gates in 2021.
But through it all, through the efforts of conservation activists and biologists, the park has maintained thriving populations of native wildlife that draw visitors from around the globe.
Southwest Montana’s economy is uniquely linked to the park. This is a desirable place to live and work in large part because of the proximity of the park. Park-destined visitors fuel a tourism industry here that is one the region’s biggest economic sectors.
The fact Yellowstone still survives through it all in such a natural state is a remarkable thing. One-hundred-fifty years is a long time for an ecosystem to remain mostly intact in the face of exploding human population.
We can only speculate now if it will last another 150. But we should take this occasion to collectively resolve that it will.