State lawmakers and Montana’s congressional delegation are urged to get behind an effort to designate the Bozeman Trail as a national historic trail. Not only did this 500-mile-plus route play an important part in the settlement of the American West, it’s designation as a historic trail will bring history buffs to some of the more isolated parts of Wyoming and Montana.
The trail stretched from the more famous Oregon Trail in Wyoming to the gold fields in Bannack and Virginia City. It was heavily used for about five years as an alternative shorter route to Montana than boating up the Missouri River from St. Louis to Fort Benton.
Much of the work establishing the trail was completed by a man named Allen Hurlbut. But it was named for John Bozeman, who after failing at gold mining, partnered with John Jacobs to guide emigrants into Montana over the trail, which crossed lands ceded by treaty to Indian tribes. Some 3,500 travelers were said to have used the route, with 50 or 60 of them killed in Indian attacks. Bozeman went on to make his name in real estate development. A part of the rail is said to follow Main Street in present-day Bozeman.
Now two nonprofits, the Fort Phil Kearney Bozeman Trail Association in Wyoming and Our Montana based in Billings have proposed the historic designation for the route. It will take a few years to establish the designation, but some of the work has already been completed by a 2002 National Park Service study of the route. Once completed, it could open the door to grants and federal funding for interpretive sites along the route. That could help lure tourists to visit historic sites on the route. The nonprofits are already working on a phone app that tourists can use to self-guide along the trail.
Those tourists could bring much-needed commerce to eastern Montana and Wyoming communities hard hit by population declines and the winding down of coal-mining operations. Just as importantly, it will prevent the loss of important historic and cultural sites to neglect.
This proposal is a good idea that should garner bipartisan support at the local, state and federal level.
