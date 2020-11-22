As the nation, including Montana, descends into the darkest days yet of the coronavirus pandemic, policymakers will be forced to impose more and more restrictions on interactions in an effort to slow the spread of the disease. And that will inflict even more hardship on businesses and their employees.
This has devolved into the most severe crisis in a generation. And that calls for significant action by our elected leaders. But Congress remains mired in partisan gridlock and has so far failed to come forward with much needed relief for those suffering economic hardship.
Gov. Steve Bullock expanded business restrictions earlier this month – reducing the numbers of customers bars and restaurants can serve and the hours they can be open and reducing the size limit on gatherings from 50 to 25.
In the process, he said $75 million more in federal assistance Congress approved earlier this year will be made available to businesses impacted by the restrictions. Wisely, he limited eligibility for those funds to businesses that comply with the restrictions. He made another $3 million available to food banks. And he has previously allocated $25 million for extra unemployment benefits.
That money will certainly help, but the economic threat that looms is huge, and Congress needs to step up to the plate with additional funding for relief.
Negotiations between Democrats and Republicans over the funding are at an impasse, largely over the amount. And senators and congresspersons have gone home for Thanksgiving. But the House is slated to be in session eight days in December and the Senate for 14 days. Members of Montana’s delegation are urged to use whatever powers they have to persuade their colleagues to make short work of this when they convene.
The pandemic has already claimed a quarter million American lives and it’s going to get worse before it gets better. There’s no excuse to add economic ruin for millions to that toll.
Senators and representatives need to set partisanship aside in December and address the plight facing their constituents.
