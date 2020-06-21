Local activists have been rightfully engaged in the national fervor following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police and other instances of police brutality. We should all be outraged when those sworn to protect do the exact opposite.
And while we should demand change, those instances and the ensuing demonstrations have spawned some calls to “defund” police departments. Those calls were reflected in recent comments on the Bozeman city budget with some residents calling for the city to redirect funds earmarked for police toward social services and for more officer training on de-escalation tactics or combating racial bias.
To be clear, we’re talking semantics here. No city is going to eliminate its police department. Even the most ardent of activists will admit in more candid moments the need for some agency to enforce the law. Without it, anarchy would reign.
What the activists are really asking for – nationally and locally – are shifts in law enforcement emphasis away from militaristic tactics and towards solving problems before they reach crisis stage.
And that’s a perfectly appropriate discussion to have.
We should collectively and continually articulate what we expect from police officers. We should ask what qualifications and training we expect them to have. We should always be examining the makeup of our police department. Do we need more specialists in substance abuse and addiction, domestic tension and racial and ethnic friction? We should always be open to those kinds of ideas and be modifying the department’s staffing to meet changing needs.
But talk of “defunding” police departments is not constructive. In fact, in the case of Bozeman, more funding may be necessary. As the city manager pointed out during a recent budget session, Bozeman has the fewest police officers per 1,000 residents of any of the state’s seven largest cities. And the school district justifiably wants to continue to deploy so-called resource officers in its schools – in fact adding one to accommodate the opening of a second high school.
Recent events nationally have aroused legitimate feelings against police in some circles. But we can’t let instances of injustice blind us to the fact that most officers are dedicated to constructive community relations and loathe to resort to violence to resolve crises.
Activists should continue to work with city officials to create a better police force, a goal we can all support.
But let’s drop the “defunding” terminology from the discussion. It’s not helpful.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.