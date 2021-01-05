Montana Sen. Steve Daines’ decision to join 10 Republican colleagues in rejecting vote tallies from the Nov. 3 election begs one question: What the heck were you thinking?
The 11 senators have signed on to President Trump’s delusional notion that something was wrong with the way the election was conducted. During a congressional certification of the Electoral College vote slated for Wednesday, they say they will reject vote tallies from several key states.
This is just more conspiracy theory nonsense that flies in the face of unanimous assessments by state and federal election officials of both parties that the election was conducted fairly and resulted in accurate vote counts. On top of that, scores of court challenges of election results have been roundly rejected by the courts, including those presided over by judges appointed by Trump himself.
Daines and friends are reminded they have been asked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to not participate in efforts to question the election results. He is joined by other conservative senators, including Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, a staunch supporter of Trump. Cotton has seen the destructiveness of the president’s efforts to overturn the will of the people and has said he will not participate in these antics.
Daines and his colleagues need also consider Trump’s attempts over the weekend to strong-arm election officials in Georgia to change vote tallies. In an hour-long, rambling phone diatribe, Trump asked the Georgia secretary of state, a Republican, to “find” 11,780 votes, one more than President-elect Joe Biden’s margin of victory and clear evidence of Trump’s intent to overthrow the will of Georgia voters.
Daines’ poor judgment in joining efforts to reject legitimate vote tallies aside, surely he will rescind his words and actions in the wake of revelations concerning the call, which many legal and constitutional experts have judged to be a violation of state and federal election law.
Sen. Daines: Montana voters sent you to Washington to work on behalf of the citizens of this state and the nation. They did not send you there to engage in hyperpartisan nonsense doomed to failure, and that will only deepen the divide between Americans on the left and right.
Back away from this misguided assault on our democratic values.
