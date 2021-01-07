What happened in Washington on Wednesday was appalling. It bodes ill for the future of our nation. And Montana Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale are complicit.
Both must immediately distance themselves from the demonstrably false allegations of election fraud promoted by President Trump. It’s those nonsensical falsehoods that incited his most extreme supporters to acts of violence — storming the Capitol, damaging property, injuring police officers and occupying congressional chambers and offices.
Or, in the alternative, they both should resign their offices.
Daines and Rosendale and their ilk have justified stalling the usually ceremonial process of certifying the electoral college vote by saying there are “widespread” doubts about the integrity of the election. The only source spreading wide this dangerous misinformation is Trump. And his words are like a match to gasoline when it hits his most extreme, hotheaded followers.
Every election official, of both parties, has vouched for the security and accuracy of the Nov. 3 vote counts on all levels. And dozens of judges — appointed by presidents from both parties — have summarily and in no uncertain terms rejected scores of Trump’s challenges to the results of the election.
Why? Because they have no evidence. Zero, zilch, nada.
Any sane and reasonably informed person who devotes a modicum of thought to the issue knows this, including Daines and Rosendale. What they and their colleagues are doing is pandering shamelessly to the most extreme elements of Trump’s base, that knot of screwballs they think they have to have please if they want to thrive politically.
What Trump is doing with this election fraud claptrap is trying to overthrow the duly elected government of the United States. It’s an attempted coup and nothing less. And members of Congress who have signed on to this are aiding and abetting.
Enough is enough. Continuing to feed these extremists’ delusions will only lead to further violence. And Montanans don’t deserve to have their state’s reputation tarred with this.
It’s time for cooler heads to take charge. Daines and Rosendale: Back off. And use what influence you have to get your colleagues to walk away from these idiotic challenges to legitimate electoral college vote counts.
It’s time to move on.
