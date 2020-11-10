Gallatin County commissioners showed some outside-the-box thinking when they voted recently to buy a 25,000-square-foot shooting range on Jackrabbit Lane to house four divisions of the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office is currently sharing quarters with the Bozeman Police Department and will continue to do so until the police can move to new quarters under construction on North Rouse Avenue. The city won voter approval for that facility after a proposed new city-county law and justice center proposal was rejected by countywide voters.
The county then tried to win approval for a $60 million-plus bond issue to build a new county justice center, but that was nixed by property tax-weary voters.
Since then commissioners have been wisely piecing together less-ambitious plans. In June they convinced voters to approve a much smaller bond issue to upgrade search and rescue facilities and the 911 Dispatch Center. That freed up funds for other uses – such as buying the shooting range.
The range is being purchased for $5.4 million and it includes 6.5 acres of land adjacent to the county’s Road and Bridge Department that will allow for future expansion of county services there. Plus the location is much more central to the areas where most of the county’s calls for law enforcement services come from.
Without question, the current situation at the joint city-county Law and Justice Center is untenable. Most of the services are housed in a former high school that does not meet current safety and earthquake codes and it is unreasonable to ask court and law enforcement personnel to work under those conditions.
With the departure of the police to new digs and moving much of the sheriff’s office to the Jackrabbit Lane property, commissioners can now turn their attention to providing better facilities for the county’s district and justice courts.
Steady population growth is demanding expansion of all government services. But local leaders can’t continue to dun property tax payers for ambitious capital improvements that run into the many tens of millions of dollars.
The shooting range acquisition is an example of finding ways to accommodate growth creatively and in smaller increments.
