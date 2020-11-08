If you’re feeling a bit of PTSD following last week’s election, you are not alone. It was the culmination of the most divisive, volatile campaign of our lifetimes. Now, let us collectively resolve that it will not become the new normal.
Some takeaways:
On the plus side, the election yielded the highest voter turnout on record. Voter participation is essential to a functioning democracy. And it came off without significant problems. Much of that turnout was certainly due to the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted election officials in many counties to mail ballots to all registered voters. Montana lawmakers should consider joining other Western states – such as Utah and Oregon – and adopt all mail-in balloting for future elections.
Montana may no longer be a purple state. Voters opted for Donald Trump as president, and Republicans swept statewide offices. The party also added to its majority in the Legislature. Historically, state voters have been known to split their ballots and elect candidates from both parties. The red wave in this election may be a product of the hyper-partisanship that has prevailed in recent years, prompting many to vote along straight party lines.
Successful candidates are cautioned not to fall prey to the common illusion that winning constitutes a mandate to push some ideologically pure agenda. Though they ran on a party ticket, they are elected to represent all of their constituents, not just those who voted for them. That will mean some compromises on policy issues.
And we owe a debt of gratitude to all the candidates – including those who lost. They survived bruising campaigns and gave us choices at the polls. Unsuccessful candidates are strongly encouraged to continue to seek public office.
Much of the rhetoric bandied about during the lead-up to the election was clearly tribal in nature. Too many voters signed on to a party line, sought reinforcement for that party line on social media and shut out all voices they disagreed with. That has had a decidedly corrosive effect on our political dialog and has contributed to gridlock in Washington and Helena. With the election behind us, let’s all resolve to leave the tribalism behind us too – to speak to even those who disagree with us and actually hear them.
We have serious issues facing us, like the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout. Working together we can successfully address those issues for the benefit of all.
