We have become so polarized in our political views that filling out the ballot at election time has become more of a knee-jerk reaction than a thoughtful process. There are more and more voters each election cycle who mark every candidate from their chosen political party and none from the other.
That’s unfortunate, and a big part of the reason we are so polarized.
The stakes in the upcoming election are too great for that kind of reflexive voting. Consider: We’re experiencing the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, the worst health crisis in 100 years and one of the Earth’s hottest years on record with environmental crises ranging from fires to floods. We are in trouble. This election matters – perhaps like no other in recent memory.
Before you choose the candidates you vote for, make a checklist, mentally or on paper. As you meet, listen to and read about the candidates, ask these questions:
• Will this candidate show independence in representing our interests, or will they simply toe the party line?
• Are they someone who can work the other side to try to seek a common good and find solutions, or are they strictly partisan and will keep us stuck in the morass we are in?
• Are they someone who will represent the interests of everyday citizens and society as a whole, or will they primarily represent special interest groups?
• Are they someone who is deeply committed to serving constituents, or someone who is just seeking public attention or looking for a job?
• Are they someone who embodies honesty and integrity, or an opportunist who constantly dissembles and whose sole priority is getting elected and remaining in office?
• Are they someone you may not always agree with but whom you trust to make careful, principled decisions?
If you can get past the bombast of all the exhibitionists candidates currying attention for attention’s sake, there are candidates out there for whom the answer to all those questions is yes. There are candidates who are interested in doing some real good for their fellow citizens. And they can be found in both of the major political parties.
Instead of just going with our gut this time, let’s use our heads.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.