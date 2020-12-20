Bozeman schools will suffer a tangible loss when Deputy Superintendent Steve Johnson retires at the end of December. Johnson’s is not exactly a household name as are those of more well-known local officials. But for the past 35 years, he has been a vital cog in the machinery of the school district and its notable successes.
And his departure comes at a critical time.
As deputy superintendent for operations, Johnson has consistently crunched the numbers that dictate district policy. His predictions of enrollment increases have been almost presciently accurate and have played a critical role in the planning for the many new schools constructed during his tenure. The reliability of the data he presented voters was crucial to winning those voters’ confidence in the schools’ administration and approval for funding new schools.
Even more importantly, his voice and steady hand were calming influences on the schools’ administration during rocky times.
And this is one of those times.
District Superintendent Bob Connors has been on administrative leave with pay since the beginning of November. Why? The School Board has been tight-lipped about the cause. And as the weeks roll by, the issue gets more and more curious. The board has argued the right to privacy to exceeds the public’s right to know, though that’s hard to justify in the case of an individual as prominent as Connors. The Chronicle has challenged the board’s secrecy in court, but many questions remain unanswered.
Obviously complicating the situation is coronavirus pandemic. The threat of spreading the virus has weighed heavily into the board’s decisions to conduct business through a mix of face-to-face classes and remote learning. Those decisions have impacted the welfare of the district’s 7,000 students and their families, which have had to help the students learn remotely and seek childcare during times when the students are not in school.
It will likely be many months before an ample proportion of the district’s population are vaccinated and the rate of infection is low enough to resume normal schedules of classes. While sympathizing with the difficult challenges facing the board, trustees are urged to resolve this situation quickly and come clean with the public about what’s been going on.
The best of luck is extended to Steve Johnson in his retirement. And may the students and their families enjoy some luck as well as they wind their way through the uncertainty of the coming months.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.