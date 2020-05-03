Let’s face it: It was pretty much a lead-pipe cinch the Bozeman School Board would vote to keep schools closed through the remainder of the school year due to the threat of coronavirus. But it could not have been an easy decision to make. Despite pleas from some parents to reopen schools as soon as possible, the board voted last week 8-0 to keep the schools closed at least through June.
To be sure, the consequences are major for school district students and families. Families with working parents have had to scramble to find childcare. The onus of providing children with lessons through online services is not a small one, and many parents are stressing out over it. The students are being deprived of education provided by professional teachers at crucial points in their development. And they are likewise deprived of all the social connections and extracurricular activities that go with attending school.
But the risks are too great to roll the dice on this one.
Statistically, risks to the students’ health would be small for those without any compromising conditions. But the school environment would be fertile one for spreading the virus that could then be taken home and exposed to older family members or those with underlying conditions who are more susceptible to complications from the virus.
For school administrators and teachers, maintaining social distancing among students in classrooms, on buses and in other settings would be virtually impossible. And older school staff or those with underlying health conditions would be exposed to unreasonable risk.
Dealing with in-school issues would take up all the time and resources of school staff. And that would take away time needed to start planning for the next school year. Will we reach a point where the threat is diminished sufficiently to reopen the schools in late summer – perhaps earlier than the usual to make up for class time lost this year? And what social distancing requirements will there be then and how could they be met?
Those are the big questions administrators have to grapple with now and they should have their full attention.
The toughest decisions may still be yet to come.
