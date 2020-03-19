Gallatin County officials will take some heat for closing down all restaurants and bars as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Many would-be patrons of those establishments may regard it as an unnecessary inconvenience and an imposition that infringes on our freedoms. And some businesses’ very survival will hang in the balance if the shutdown lasts very long.
But those officials who made the call are commended for their action. It had to take a good deal of courage to impose the shutdown, especially with the knowledge that so many people in this tourist-oriented town are employed in service industries like bars and restaurants. And many of those are dependent on tips and living from paycheck to paycheck.
For them, the shutdown will translate into genuinely hard times.
But those who fault the decision need to take a moment to consider how little we know about the coronavirus and its potential. We are seeing what it can do in other nations – Italy in particular, which was caught off guard by the pandemic. Despite drastic lockdown actions, the number of infections and deaths in that country continue to rise. If we extrapolate the numbers in that nation’s population – less than a fifth of the U.S. population – we could see the numbers of deaths here reach the into thousands on a daily basis in the weeks to come.
In the meantime, we can still support those businesses affected by the forced closure. Many are offering takeout service. Ordering a meal or two from those establishments will help keep them afloat through the shutdown and enable at least some of their employees to continue to work. And when ordering those meals, we should all tip as generously as we can afford.
We can also help these businesses by purchasing gift certificates to be redeemed for takeout or for on-premises dining after the businesses reopen.
To be sure we are going through some difficult times. And they are likely to last for a while. But being forced to dine at home and forego socializing in drinking establishments is a minor inconvenience – especially if it ultimately saves lives.
This is no time to be taking chances. The coronavirus stakes are as high as they get.