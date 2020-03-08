Bozeman city commissioners have long embraced the philosophy that as it grows the city should build up rather than out. But their efforts to accommodate some of the vertical growth in the downtown area is yielding some unintended consequences.
Developers have been building so-called mid-rise buildings of five or six stories downtown with commercial space typically on the bottom floor and condos, apartments or hotel rooms above. But the occupants of those living spaces are creating a parking crunch that is spilling over into nearby residential neighborhoods.
Last week the commissioners ran into a buzz saw of opposition to the creation of a parking district aimed at easing the parking woes for those neighborhoods. Those objecting cited the cost of parking permits, the limit on permits per household, the process by which the parking district proposal was arrived at and the city’s lack of demands on developers to provide more parking.
On a split vote, the commission OK’d the district but included a provision that residents could reject the plan if owners of 60 percent of the properties within the district object. That’s cold comfort at best. Given the volume of objections to the plan, commissioners should reconsider the whole idea.
The city created parking districts in the past around the university and high school because students were plugging residential streets with parked cars. But in those cases the residents petitioned the city to create the districts. The downtown district seems to be coming from the top down rather than the bottom up.
And residents make a point when they fault the commission for failing to demand more parking from developers. New buildings have been permitted with as few as one parking space provided per apartment or condo when double that could easily be needed. The city has also allowed developers to lease significant portions of the city’s parking garage to satisfy parking requirements.
Developers should be looking to provide much more underground parking for mid-rise buildings. That would reduce the profitability of the buildings, but that should simply be a cost of doing business. Commissioners should also consider moving forward on a second downtown multi-level parking garage.
The bottom line is this: The city needs to get more proactive and less reactive to impending downtown parking problems. And the bulk of the burden for solving those problems should rest with those who are profiting from growth, not those who are the victims of growth.