Bozeman city commissioners completed a budgeting process this week unlike any other in recent memory. The process set a record for public comments submitted, and commissioners responded to those comments by making substantive adjustments to the final product.
They get high marks for being responsive to recent events.
In the face of a flagging local economy battered by coronavirus mitigation measures, commissioners trimmed $1 million in planned spending and redirected some funds toward programs to address social problems in response to demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Using funds trimmed from projected cash reserves the commission voted to lower taxes and:
• Redirect $61,000 earmarked for a police cruiser to be used for antidiscrimination training.
• Add $100,000 to the community development department in response to growing demand.
• Send $30,000 to the Help Center. Incidents of domestic violence have increased during the economic shutdown prompted by the pandemic.
• Add $150,000 to the city’s contribution to the Streamline bus service, a vital component in the local economy.
• Cut $300,000 from the parks and recreation budget to reduce the fee charged property owners for those services.
• Add $50,000 for street projects to make Bozeman’s roads safer for cyclists and pedestrians.
Commissioners said some 400 comments were submitted on the budget, more than for any previous budget. The budget changes will reduce the annual impact on property tax payers, from $103 originally planned to an estimated $64. The increase is modest given the city’s growth rate – the fastest of any micropolitan area in the nation according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Keeping tax increases low is particularly challenging in the face of that kind of growth.
The whole exercise has been a demonstration of how effective voices can be on government policy. While national headlines grab all the attention, citizens’ voices are loudest by far at the local level. The budget changes were sparked largely by local Black Lives Matter demonstrations. Those marches attracted thousands – far in excess of what would be expected in a community the size of this one. That’s a reflection of the depth of feeling aroused by recent incidents of police brutality.
And this process has shown that citizen involvement can make a difference.
