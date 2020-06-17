When Bozeman city commissioners recently asked staff to conduct a review of the city’s treatment of minorities, the action was scoffed at by some on social media, the suggestion being: Where’s the need to examine the treatment of minorities in a community where there essentially are no minorities?
It’s true Bozeman, in fact Montana in general, is home to a largely homogenous white population — devoid of the diversity found in major cities where the unrest in response to cases of police brutality has been widespread.
But another social media commenter recently posted a provocative thought: “If you have ever wondered how you would have acted during the Holocaust or the era of slavery, look at what you’re doing now.”
That is food for thought. In the moment, most don’t realize they are at an inflection point in time, a point that history will look back on as an era of passivity in the face of profound injustice.
The city commissioners are to be commended for ordering a review of the city’s treatment of minorities. While it’s true contact with minorities, whether by police or other city departments, may be uncommon, it could very well be the city policies or the attitudes of its employees may be in part to blame for the city government’s lack of diversity.
In fact, the lack of diversity in the state at large begs the question: Why?
In point of fact, the variety of races and ethnicities represented among out-of-state and international students and visiting faculty at Montana State University make Bozeman a paragon of diversity compared to most of Montana. But why is it that Big Sky Country in general attracts so few minorities?
Clearly there must be elements of our culture that are unwelcoming to some. These are issues that merit some introspection. Let’s not forget the recent incident in which an MSU police officer was disciplined for suggesting a minority city resident did not belong here.
We are all poorer for the fact we live in a place lacking racial and ethnic diversity. The fact that we do merits examination. And it’s appropriate the Bozeman City Commission should lead the way.
