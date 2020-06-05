Bozeman’s new city manager says he likes to tackle “wicked problems,” the kind with no easy solutions.
Given that, he should be ecstatic in his new position.
Jeff Mihelich took the reins of city government May 26. He faces a wall of difficult problems in his new post. To name just a few:
• Affordable housing. Bozeman home prices have skyrocketed 68% over just six years ending in 2018. That and corresponding increases in rent have pushed many of the city’s service sector workers to the brink of homelessness.
• The city’s relations with county government. Bozeman city commissioners have had a notoriously rough time getting along with Gallatin County commissioners. Smoothing over those relations will be critical to guiding growth as Bozeman expands into neighboring county areas.
• Traffic. Bozeman’s growth is driving vehicle traffic toward critical mass and that is manifesting itself in rash driver behavior. Getting help from the state – which controls the main routes through the city – will be key to solving those traffic woes.
• Rapid development. Builders are seemingly snapping up every available space in and around downtown and putting up so-called “midrise” buildings, combination commercial and residential structures, often much to the chagrin of those living in the immediate area.
The list goes on. And all those issues stand out against a backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic that forced protracted business shutdowns from which at least some will never recover along with all the associated job losses.
The city manager position has been a difficult one in recent years. A long-time manager was dismissed by the city commission. His replacement resigned after just two years on the job, citing in part the meddling by elected commissioners as a reason for her departure. And the commission went through a very public mea culpa, establishing new guidelines for how commissioners may interact with city staff.
Mihelich seems up to the task. He has an impressive resume and an affable personality and has been reaching out actively to get to know Bozeman’s residents, from the movers and shakers in government, business and Montana State University to the small business owners and regular folks on the street.
He is welcomed and wished the best of luck in his new position. We all have a lot to gain from his success.
