Bozeman city commissioners may be flirting with the same sort of property taxpayer rebellion Gallatin County officials are facing in their efforts to win approval for a new law and justice center.
The city commissioners are asking voters to substantially increase fees they pay for parks by approving the creation of a parks and trails district that will impose new park maintenance fees. But property owners are showing signs of hitting their limit on paying higher and higher taxes.
Property owners already pay property taxes – considerably more than just a few years ago – for schools, city and county governments. In exchange for those taxes, taxpayers expect things to be run efficiently. On the city level, they expect streets, water and sewer lines, law enforcement, the library – and parks – to be operational and maintained. But somehow parks developed a $7 million maintenance backlog. And the only answer is to create a new tax district that will increase what property owners pay for parks by more than 35% over five years.
While we will opine later on whether voters should support the proposed district, we won’t be surprised if voters are reluctant when they go to the polls in May.
To be fair, city officials hands are largely hamstrung when it comes to taxation. Local governments are forced to rely almost exclusively on property taxes to pay for services. Bozeman officials have long been lobbying state lawmakers for the authority to ask voters to approve a local sales taxes that will reap revenue from the millions of tourists who pass through and increase demands on local streets, water and sewer lines and law enforcement. But legislators have so far refused and are unlikely to relent any time soon.
But that doesn’t mean commissioners have no choice but to keep pounding property owners. To pay for park maintenance, they should look to their general fund for incremental increases in the parks’ budgets. They should be looking hard at who uses the parks and what they pay for that use.
Quality parks and trails are vital to all of us. And, admittedly, hindsight is cheap. Perhaps the maintenance backlog – or at least some of it – could have been avoided with better planning. But that’s history now and aggressive action may be required.
But going forward, be advised: The more local governments hammer property owners to pay all the bills, the more likely they are to face a revolt.