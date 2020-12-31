With a vacuum of leadership on the state level, Montana cities are taking the initiative to shift away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy sources. Bozeman has joined Missoula and Helena in developing subscriber-based green tariff programs that will allow consumers to choose energy from renewable sources.
In theory such programs will create demand for green energy and force NorthWestern Energy — the state’s largest energy utility — to acquire more renewable energy sources. That would be a positive development.
NorthWestern has been clear in its preference for carbon-based energy sources to meet increased demand. The utility only recently abandoned its push to purchase a greater share of the Colstrip power generating plants. Critics panned the idea and pushed for moving away from carbon-producing coal-fired generation. They also objected to enormous projected costs associated with the coming decommissioning of the aging Colstrip facilities.
The state’s Public Service Commission, which regulates utility rates, has been complicit in reactionary energy policy, historically approving NorthWestern’s fossil fuel-dominant rate increase cases and enacting policy that discourages alternative energy sources. And Montana’s conservative Legislature is unlikely to provide much incentive for developing wind and solar power.
That’s where the cities come in.
Bozeman city commissioners last week adopted goals of reducing greenhouse gas production by 26% in the next five years. They also hope to have 100% net clean electricity by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050. Leaders in Missoula and Helena have adopted similar goals. Together these three markets can produce enough demand for change to shift the state’s overall energy policy.
Underlying this whole issue is the fact Montana has some of the highest wind and solar energy potential in the nation. And as other state’s adopt carbon emission reduction goals, the demand for Montana coal is dropping precipitously, leaving many with coal-dependent jobs out of work. The cities plan to offer consumers who recognize these realities an opportunity to shift their energy consumption to renewables. Those sources have the potential to create many jobs to replace those lost to declining demand for coal.
The cities are applauded for their goals. Collectively, their actions may have the effect of creating forward-thinking energy policies — policies that are long overdue.
