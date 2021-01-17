That didn’t take long. With Republicans in control of the state House, Senate and governorship, legislation allowing concealed weapons on state college campuses and in bars, restaurants and government buildings is chugging ahead. The only thing that stood in the way of this ill-advised legislation in the past was 16 years of Democratic governors who vetoed those efforts.
House Bill 102 has cleared the House. Senators are urged to let cooler heads prevail and stop this bill or, failing that, Gov. Greg Gianforte should veto it. Neither of those actions is likely. So if the bill is signed into law, the Montana Board Regents should take the bill’s provisions for college campuses to court. The state constitution specifically provides for the regents’ independent authority over state colleges and universities and the Legislature’s authority to dictate gun policy is questionable at best.
Fortunately the bill allows bar and restaurant owners to enforce firearm bans in their establishments. And most, if not all, will likely exercise that option. Lawmakers should do the same for the administrators of the University System.
Right now, Montana State University students can bring sporting firearms to MSU dorms with them, but they must be locked securely in designated places when not in use. Carrying guns around campus or to classes is prohibited.
Conservative lawmakers seem to think college students and employees need to carry guns to protect themselves from some lethal threat. But they can’t demonstrate any such threat exists. Conversely, allowing students to carry guns is risky. Students are mostly young people at a very stressful time in their lives. Substance abuse and depression or other emotional problems are common. Readily available firearms could contribute to accidents or misuse in tense situations. It will also likely exacerbate the existing problem of suicide among students.
No formal polling has been done but anecdotally, most university administrators and faculty are strongly opposed to allowing guns around campus and in classrooms. Many students also express apprehension about knowing classmates may be carrying concealed firearms.
This is a solution in search of a problem. State senators and Gianforte should stop this measure. And barring that, the regents should go to the mat to maintain control of firearms on campuses.
