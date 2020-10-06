Throughout his entire eight years in office, Democrat Gov. Steve Bullock has had to deal with a Legislature controlled by Republicans – in both the House and Senate. And yet, working with reasonable people from both parties he succeeded in governing effectively.
Voters can have confidence he will do the same in the U.S. Senate and they should give him a chance to do so. He is a proven pragmatic leader who can craft compromise on the stickiest of issues.
Bullock is trying to unseat incumbent Republican Steve Daines. The Chronicle endorsed Daines six years ago in the hopes he would strive to be a bipartisan force in a deeply divided Congress. At the time, the senator promised to do just that. In that regard, Daines has disappointed. He has, among other things, allied himself rigidly with an administration hell bent on striking down the only legislation that makes affordable health care available to many Montanans – without anything to replace it.
It should be noted that Daines declined several invitations to meet with the Chronicle editorial board. His campaign concluded that past political donations made to Democrats by citizen members of the board would taint the process.
Politics in Washington are more polarized than at any time probably since the Civil War. The result is gridlock and inaction – particularly on a pandemic that is killing thousands and crushing our national economy.
Bullock – with the help of reasonable lawmakers – expanded Medicaid that gave health coverage to nearly 100,000 Montanans. He realized early on help would not be coming from the federal government and took on the pandemic with decisive actions that have helped stem the spread of the disease. He effectively advocated and secured resources for public schools and the University System. And he can be counted on to act decisively on the many grave issues facing the Senate – without slavish fealty to party.
Daines has been a sycophant to Senate Republican leadership and the administration – even embracing the hypocrisy of denying any consideration to an Obama Supreme Court nominee eight months in advance of an election, while supporting the forcing through of a Trump nominee when voting has already begun for the next administration. Recently, during a debate with Gov. Bullock, the senator went as far as applauding President Trump’s handling of the pandemic, saying the president had “led boldly.” The evidence, it should be clear to anyone, shows the opposite.
Amid the ongoing pandemic and prevalent tribal attitudes, we can expect continued crisis in D.C in the coming years. We need a change in leadership. Let’s start with the Senate and send Steve Bullock to Washington.
