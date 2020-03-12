Gov. Steve Bullock’s decision to run for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Steve Daines makes Montana ground zero in the efforts by both parties to control the Senate.
The popular two-time governor increases the odds of unseating Daines considerably. And that means Montanans need to brace themselves. We are about to crushed by a tsunami of political advertising funded by out-of-state interests from both ends of the ideological spectrum – a lot of it in the form of dark money spent anonymously on so-called issue ads.
Why? Consider: Every state – regardless of size – has two seats in the most exclusive club in the world – the United States Senate. But in Montana, which is home to a little more than 1 million people, a vote in a Senate race packs 40 times the wallop as a vote in a Senate race in California, a state with 40 million residents.
That means, at least theoretically, campaign dollars spent in here will be 40 times more effective in influencing the outcome than the same amount spent in California. That’s a powerful incentive to spend the big bucks on the suddenly more competitive Senate contest here in Montana.
Know this going in: This will be a no-holds-barred contest in which smears and dirty tricks will be the norm. And a lot of the content in the PAC-funded political advertising headed our way will be misleading or flat-out false.
In this race, basing a decision on who to vote for on political advertising will be a grave mistake. Now more than ever is the time to get smart. Get informed and make sure your vote counts.
Let’s at least try to upset the apple cart of conventional thinking – that voters are stupid and can be led around by the nose. Let’s get our information on the candidates from long established news sources, not johnny-come-lately purveyors of extreme nonsense. Consult reputable sources of political information, like Project Vote Smart (https://justfacts.votesmart.org/) and Ballotpedia (https://ballotpedia.org/). And greet sensational posts that show up on social media with healthy skepticism.
And when we hear friends, neighbors, relatives or acquaintances spouting false or misleading partisan groupthink, call them out. Point out the flaws in their logic and reason with them to get better information.
The stakes just rose dramatically in Montana’s U.S. Senate race. Let’s treat it that way.