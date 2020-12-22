City commissioners are commended for their efforts to increase community involvement in local affairs. But lip service has been paid to this issue in the past without much meaningful change. And commissioners need to acknowledge governing cannot be a popularity contest. No matter what the level of community involvement, commissioners will still be tasked with making decisions many citizens object to.
The effort to increase involvement is being spearheaded by Commissioner Michael Wallner, who ran for the office on the promise of giving the public more of a say in city business. A draft of the initiative includes references to focus groups, surveys, open houses and brainstorming meetings as vehicles for expanding involvement.
Some of those vehicles have been used in the past, but as commissioners noted during their discussion of the issue, those who participate in city business via conventional methods – commenting during meetings or respond to online queries – tend to be baby boomer homeowners and not necessarily representative of the city’s population as a whole.
The commission embraced the concept earlier this month and will revisit the issue in the spring, presumably when it includes more specifics.
The push for more public engagement comes on the heels of controversies relative to development – particularly in the downtown area. An onslaught of “mid-rise” building construction was viewed as conflicting with the ambience of residential neighborhoods in the downtown area. Those controversies prompted the formation of Save Bozeman, a group that sued the city over its approval of those projects.
But the projects were ultimately approved and built or are currently under construction. And those developments are consistent with the overarching principle of building up rather than out in an effort to limit urban sprawl. One has to wonder if increased public engagement would have altered any of those policy decisions.
To his credit, while advocating for the initiative, Wallner said, “Democracy is slow when it’s done right, and democracy is messy.”
Hear, hear.
Commissioners are urged to continue this effort to increase public involvement. But they are also urged get specific about exactly how this will be accomplished and be realistic about the difficulties it could add to governing the city. They should also make certain the public knows increased engagement might not significantly alter final policy decisions.
