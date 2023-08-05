When I was a teenager, my mom admonished me to be careful about spending time with people she called a bad influence. She seemed to enjoy lecturing me in a loudspeaker volume about all of the things that could go wrong if I dared run with anyone who she and her mom-pals claimed were part of the Wrong Crowd.
I don’t think it ever occurred to her that I might have been the bad influence.
But here I am, a grown woman, who after years of maternal advice has still somehow managed to fall under the influence of a gang.
To the keen eye of a trained observer, there were definitely warning signs that I was entering gang behavior territory. It started when I met a like-minded crowd. I began spending more and more time with them, just like my mom warned me would happen. Soon, my speech began to evolve into gang-lingo, and my conversations became decipherable only by others who knew the language. As I sunk deeper into the grips of my peeps, l began to tell small fibs at first. But later, these white lies grew into downright whoppers about the source of expensive new purchases that were suddenly in my possession. Finally, my clothing started to show tell-tale signs of association with this particular crowd.
It was official, and there was no turning back.
Because by every definition, I had become a member of a gang — of quilters.
In our quilter crew, there’s little to worry about when we’re throwin’ thread, even if we are needle punching or stab stitching. We oooh and aaaah over each other’s quilts-in-progress, pictures of each other’s kids and grandkids, and any canines who wander into our sightlines. Our gang attire is identifiable by the colorful confetti spray of thread bits and fabric snips that seem to permanently take up residence all over our clothing. We are most comfortable in our native habitat — in close proximity to thread, new patterns, and endless bolts of glorious fabric.
And some members of our gang (you know who you are) make no apologies for being fabric pushers.
In reality, it takes very little prodding. We are the first to admit — we love to buy fabric and LOTS of it.
And like any good gang member, we always have each other’s back. When The Husband surveyed the mountains of fabric that reside in my sewing space, his eyes lingered on a stack for yet another new project. He examined my ever-growing fabric collection, and said, “There must be a hundred dollars worth of fabric here.” I know my crew would never, ever point out that his wildly inaccurate estimate for my entire collection would barely cover the cost of that single new pile. If my calculations are correct, I have amassed a stash of fabric worth the approximate value of the vault at Fort Knox in what some might call a hoarding situation in my basement.
If our gang is really lucky, we get to spend an entire weekend together doing what we love best — sewing. It’s even better than summer camp as a kid because we have Mojitos, Margaritas, and really fancy sewing machines.
I first met these sisters in stitching over twenty years ago while hanging quilts on a barn. But as is common when raising little kids, life gets hectic, and hobbies fall by the wayside. And sometimes, treasured friendships temporarily get put on the shelf along with unfinished quilt projects as family matters take center stage. Last year, I was thrilled to be reunited with my gang at a weekend retreat. As I unpacked my supplies, I was presented with a gift — a tiny, pink flamingo, a fitting mascot for this stitching sisterhood, to perch atop my machine. As the whirr of sewing machines buzzed around me, my new pink friend monitored my every move. But unlike my mom, I’m not expecting any lectures.
Because I’m pretty sure this bird knows a Quilter Gone Bad when she sees one.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.