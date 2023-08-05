Let the news come to you

When I was a teenager, my mom admonished me to be careful about spending time with people she called a bad influence. She seemed to enjoy lecturing me in a loudspeaker volume about all of the things that could go wrong if I dared run with anyone who she and her mom-pals claimed were part of the Wrong Crowd.

I don’t think it ever occurred to her that I might have been the bad influence.

But here I am, a grown woman, who after years of maternal advice has still somehow managed to fall under the influence of a gang.

Denise Malloy will have to come up with one heck of a whopper when she hauls home a new sewing machine. She can be reached at denisewrites406@gmail.com.

