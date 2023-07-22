Back in December 1994, I gladly climbed aboard the HGTV bandwagon in a quest to create my very own dream house on a tight budget. What I lacked in actual skills and finances, I more than made up for with enthusiasm. The first shows taught viewers like me the basics of simple home maintenance, like This Old House on steroids. Other popular shows provided inspiration and tips for decorating on the cheap for folks who wanted to spruce up the place but not empty the piggy bank. Early hits, like Decorating Cents and Design on a Dime, offered room transformations that required little more than imagination and a bit of creativity. Slap on a new coat of paint, rearrange your existing furniture, and “shop at home” to style the space with items from the attic for a low-cost instant refresh.
I’m sorry to report that my budget-friendly cinder block and 2x6 board bookshelves were never featured on any show.
HGTV started the home improvement craze, and like any dopamine hit, viewers wanted more. The projects became bigger and bolder. Why stick to just one room when you can redo the whole house? Walls? Knock ‘em down. Budgets? Blow right past that bottom line. Timelines? Forget about it.
Then came the parade of shows that promised a total transformation of those diamond-in-the-rough houses in the neighborhood. We watched in disbelief as buyers snapped up neglected properties hidden by an overgrowth of weeds for less than the cost of a Subaru and transformed them into the cutest houses on the block with a little elbow grease and, occasionally, a bulldozer.
Apparently, unicorn properties at this elusive price point only exist in a mythical land known as Waco.
A few shows completely altered the vocabulary of home design. Fixer Upper not only helped us see those ugly duckling properties through Joanna Gaines goggles but also introduced the vernacular of the rustic modern farmhouse, which featured shiplap and wood beams in every room. Mississippi’s own Erin Napier, of HomeTown fame, brought us her unique Grand Millennial style, which somehow manages to make grandma’s old-school castoffs look trendy and chic.
My first apartment, furnished thanks to my grandma’s basement, had so many competing floral prints in one room that it was the equivalent of a fabric strobe light.
In 2018, HGTV did something I never anticipated — it took me back to my childhood. Thankfully, this did not involve a revival of the harvest gold or avocado green kitchen appliances, burnt orange shag carpet, or faux wood paneling trends so popular in my youth. But it did bring back an iconic space that I felt I knew as well as my very own home — the super-groovy Brady Bunch house on Dilling Street in sunny California. People of a certain age gleefully tuned in each week to watch the original Brady kids, now fully-grown adults, work side-by-side with HGTV design stars to renovate the interior of this beloved TV home and debate who had aged the best.
Spoiler alert — it’s Marcia, Marcia, Marcia.
And just when I thought they couldn’t possibly outdo A Very Brady Renovation, they somehow managed to up the ante. Because HGTV is going to make the very first house of my dreams into a reality.
It’s a life-sized Barbie Dream House.
The Barbie Dream House Challenge previews make it clear that the end product will be so much bigger and better than the three-room, plastic Barbie house I coveted when I was eight.
And there will be lots and lots of Pepto-Bismol pink — 4400 square feet of it, to be exact.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.