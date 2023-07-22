Let the news come to you

Back in December 1994, I gladly climbed aboard the HGTV bandwagon in a quest to create my very own dream house on a tight budget. What I lacked in actual skills and finances, I more than made up for with enthusiasm. The first shows taught viewers like me the basics of simple home maintenance, like This Old House on steroids. Other popular shows provided inspiration and tips for decorating on the cheap for folks who wanted to spruce up the place but not empty the piggy bank. Early hits, like Decorating Cents and Design on a Dime, offered room transformations that required little more than imagination and a bit of creativity. Slap on a new coat of paint, rearrange your existing furniture, and “shop at home” to style the space with items from the attic for a low-cost instant refresh.

I’m sorry to report that my budget-friendly cinder block and 2x6 board bookshelves were never featured on any show.

HGTV started the home improvement craze, and like any dopamine hit, viewers wanted more. The projects became bigger and bolder. Why stick to just one room when you can redo the whole house? Walls? Knock ‘em down. Budgets? Blow right past that bottom line. Timelines? Forget about it.

Denise Malloy is obsessed with the Barbie kitchen in episode one. She can be reached at denisewrites406@gmail.com.

