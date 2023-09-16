You made the bed? Gold Star.
You unloaded the dishwasher? GOLD STAR!
You took the garbage out without even being asked? OMG!! THAT’S ANOTHER GOLD STAR FOR YOU!!
It would be easy to assume that this series of events played out when I placed a new Gold Star on the Chore Chart displayed for each task completed when The Boys were little guys. With the addition of each shiny emblem of success, I envisioned them eventually becoming self-motivated humans. Completing those mundane daily tasks without my nagging should have been more motivating than the actual stars. I was convinced that the promise of a weekly reward for a row of Gold Stars would surely mean compliance and, quite possibly, a job well done.
Or, at least, done.
The Boys are now grown, and a Chore Chart no longer hangs in a prominent spot on my fridge door. But it looks like I still might need to invest in a new package of Gold Stars.
Because The Husband apparently wants a Chore Chart of his very own.
I first realized The Husband was fishing for compliments about a year ago when he started taking more days off in his transition to retirement. When I walked in the door, the first thing I noticed was a haze of 409 cleaning spray, along with the faint scent of lemony Pledge, still hanging in the air that threatened to shut down my respiratory system entirely. “I cleaned the house today!” he announced with a level of enthusiasm typically seen in contestants on The Price is Right. As one who can tolerate the chaos of a messy house until company is on the way, I didn’t see the need for his exuberant decree as I gasped for breath. But he sure seemed excited about it. He insisted on walking me around the house while pointing out all the nooks and crannies that were now spotless and dog hair free. I couldn’t decide if this was a passive-aggressive way of saying I Love You Even Though You Really Are a Slob or if the little fella just wanted an Atta Boy for his efforts.
We came to a truce about 20 years ago regarding our differences of opinion on his need to clean and my utter obliviousness to grime. In the spirit of equity, we divided the household chores based on our strengths. He cleans. I grocery shop and cook. We share the laundry. Until now, that system worked just fine — without the need for a Chore Chart. But now I fear he’ll have a PA system installed so I won’t miss his updates.
Soon, his enthusiastic proclamations began to follow nearly every household task he completed. While I remained 100% grateful for a spotless house with impeccably bright grout lines, a toilet bowl no longer marred by hard water stains, and bathroom fixtures and mirrors that threaten to burn your retinas because of their sparkle, I felt obligated to deliver my appreciation like the the announcer for Inter Miami when Messi scores a goal.
Every. Single. Time.
While the house consistently looked amazing, it was becoming a buzz kill. I longed for a slightly more messy way of life, dust bunnies, streaked windows, and all. I wished he’d put away his Magic Eraser, Windex, and dust rag for a minute and go find a hobby. I thought he’d have a lot more fun if he’d stop fishing for compliments and just go fishing for real.
But recently, I got some insight into his Gold Star Seeking Behavior. Just before going upstairs, I had unloaded the dishwasher. A few minutes later, I heard the dishwasher open, then he harrumphed in annoyance. “Hey,” he hollered up the steps, “you unloaded the dishwasher! It doesn’t count if you don’t tell!”
Game on, dude. I’ve got some Gold Star catching up to do.
