Taxpayers had sticker shock last month as reappraisal notices hit mailboxes, detailing significant increases in property valuations and leaving many fearful of property tax hikes. While experts caution higher valuations don’t guarantee higher taxes, another factor is guaranteed to increase your tax burden: local governments growing their budgets.

Frontier Institute’s newest Real Local Budgets report compares budget growth for major cities and counties over the last decade to the rate of population growth plus inflation, a benchmark metric for fiscally conservative budgeting. The report once again finds most major local governments continued a spending spree last year, burdening Montana taxpayers with hundreds of millions in excessive spending.

The cities of Missoula, Bozeman and Kalispell have each more than doubled their budgets since FY 2014, outpacing population growth plus inflation by a combined average 95%. Yellowstone, Gallatin and Missoula top the county spenders since FY 14, growing past population growth plus inflation by an average 41%. If budgets were really only rising to accommodate population influx and inflation, as many local leaders claim, they would be much lower.

Kendall Cotton is president and CEO of the Frontier Institute, a think tank dedicated to breaking down government barriers so all Montanans can thrive.

