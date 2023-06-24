When June makes an appearance on the calendar, there are a few things we know for sure in Montana: the mounds of snow around town have finally melted, the lilacs have made their glorious seasonal appearance, and the Yellowstone tourists have come out of hibernation.
Having lived in the vicinity of the entrance to Yellowstone National Park for the last 30 years, I am used to this annual influx of humanity. I know that millions of folks travel here from around the world to spend a week in the geologic and hydrothermal wonders of nature that make up the landscape of the place I am fortunate to call home. But after witnessing the throngs descend on this place that I love over the last three decades, it has become clear that a few things have changed. While people never seem to forget their cameras, phones, and selfie sticks, it appears many are leaving behind something that should always be number one on the packing checklist.
Common sense.
In the past few years, visitors to the park have started to display more and more outrageous behavior and engage in jaw-dropping acts of astoundingly stupid judgment. It’s like some tourists are sponsored by the Darwin Awards.
Our out-of-town guests can be forgiven for some of their innocent, but somewhat goofy, inquiries such as “Does Old Faithful go off in the winter?”, “When do deer turn into elk?”, or my personal favorite, “What time do you let the animals out of their cages?” Once upon a time, the greatest annoyance was when traffic slowed to a halt so Memaw and Pepaw from Opelika could snap a photo of a prairie dog. But nowadays, some treat their visit to Yellowstone Country like a 2.2 million acre version of Disney’s Country Bear Jamboree filled with cute and friendly animatronic animals. However, I would point this out to our visitors: if you ever witness the wildlife wearing bandanas and playing banjos, fiddles, and mandolins as the rest of the critters break into a spontaneous hoedown, you have either downed one too many craft brews at lunch or have over-indulged in some of our recently legalized greenery and should seek prompt medical attention.
Having lived here so long, it’s no surprise that I have taken my fair share of guests to Yellowstone. And every single time, the same thing happens. We are greeted by a friendly park ranger at the entrance. We pay our fee. And, just like always, we receive a handful of pamphlets and brochures clearly outlining the dos and don’ts of park safety. Shouty caps remind visitors to STAY SAFE and that the animals are WILD and DANGEROUS. The illustrations make it so simple that even a 5-year-old can understand that Yellowstone is not a petting zoo.
Which means the 5-year-olds should probably be in charge.
“Tourons,” a mashup of tourists and morons, as one website deemed them, have done some knucklehead things like attempting to cook chickens in a thermal geyser or rescuing a baby bison because it looked cold. Some actions are so idiotic that they should not require a warning, such as Don’t Stick Your Head Inside an Active Geyser, Don’t Soak Any Body Part You Want to Remain Attached In a Mud Pot, or Old Faithful is Not a Urinal. But some visitors have ventured into Hold My Beer territory by stupidly taunting a black bear or drunkenly squaring off with a bison with the same gross weight and maximum speed as a Ford Fiesta. As the judge correctly noted, these clowns are lucky they actually lived long enough to make a court appearance and serve their jail time instead of punching their one-way ticket to that great national park in the sky.
Some scientists argue that the greatest threat to Yellowstone is climate change. But I’m pretty sure it might be the tourists.
