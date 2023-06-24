Let the news come to you

When June makes an appearance on the calendar, there are a few things we know for sure in Montana: the mounds of snow around town have finally melted, the lilacs have made their glorious seasonal appearance, and the Yellowstone tourists have come out of hibernation.

Having lived in the vicinity of the entrance to Yellowstone National Park for the last 30 years, I am used to this annual influx of humanity. I know that millions of folks travel here from around the world to spend a week in the geologic and hydrothermal wonders of nature that make up the landscape of the place I am fortunate to call home. But after witnessing the throngs descend on this place that I love over the last three decades, it has become clear that a few things have changed. While people never seem to forget their cameras, phones, and selfie sticks, it appears many are leaving behind something that should always be number one on the packing checklist.

Common sense.

Denise Malloy will be taking friends for their first visit to Yellowstone this weekend. Their 5-year-old will totally get it. She can be reached at denisewrites406@gmail.com.

