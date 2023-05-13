Somewhere in the mayhem of the early years of motherhood, it was easy to get lost in the blur of the chaos that had become my daily life. Despite the general bedlam of raising two kids under two, I made a vow to try my best to always look for the funny side of parenting.
Despite my generally annoying cock-eyed optimism, some days that small ray of humor did not shine through the cracks.
The other thing I promised myself was that I would write it all down — the good, the bad, and the ugly. I got a late start to motherhood, and for a while, I wasn’t sure if I would ever join the club. So I wanted to remember it. All of it, even the moments that worked my last good nerve. Since I was already in the habit of keeping a journal since I left to become a Peace Corps Volunteer, I thought the task of getting it on paper would be easy.
That notion was as supremely misguided as The Husband’s comments before Older Boy was born. After I waved the stick with two blue lines in his direction, he announced, “We take great care of our dogs, how hard could raising a kid be?”
This profound lack of baby-care insight is from a man who is the oldest of five.
With a two-year-old and a new baby, I was up to my eyeballs in diapers, bottles, and spit-up. As any parent knows, there were also more sleepless nights than could be counted. And while I did manage to jot down a lot of memories that would have otherwise vanished (and stories that The Boys don’t believe until I show them the handwritten evidence), it recently dawned on me that there was one event that I never recorded. Because I couldn’t have. Despite all the things in my journal, there’s one glaring omission — the day I picked them and put them down for the very last time.
Because I had no way of knowing when it had happened.
When they were little, I was constantly picking them up. When they were babies, I’d scoop them up just so I could get another whiff of morning baby neck, which is one of the all time great smells in the world. Sometimes, I just wanted a quick snuggle to feel the warmth of their wiggly bodies just a minute longer. As a toddler, Older Boy would follow me around saying, “Up me,” while Younger Boy wanted to be held so much, I wished I were a marsupial. Occasionally, they both clamored to be held at the same time which meant I awkwardly toted them around on each hip in a fashion that would make my physical therapist cringe.
This was also probably why I herniated a disc.
But the days turned into years and pretty soon they were moving out, walking across the college graduation stage, and launching into the world as adults. It happened so fast.
Writer’s note: I used to HATE when someone would say this to me as a new mom. I know if you are currently in the throes of motherhood, it does NOT seem fast. When an older woman sidled up to me in Target and said, “Enjoy it, honey, it goes so fast,” while three-year-old Older Boy was having a complete meltdown on the floor of the laundry detergent aisle and Younger Boy was in the cart ripping off his clothes like Magic Mike, I thought she was totally off her rocker. Turned out the old broad was right. Looks like I’m that woman now. So enjoy it. Really.
So this Mother’s Day, I have a plan. I’m heading down I-90 to see Younger Boy. Although he could probably bench press me, when he opens the door, I’m gonna give him my biggest Momma Bear squeeze, muster every ounce of my strength, and do my best to lift him off the ground. Even just a tiny bit.
Then I’ll know my mystery date. And after that, I’ll also know what I’m getting for Mother’s Day — another herniated disc. But I don’t even care. Because I’ll be writing it down on my way to the hospital.
