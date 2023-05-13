Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Somewhere in the mayhem of the early years of motherhood, it was easy to get lost in the blur of the chaos that had become my daily life. Despite the general bedlam of raising two kids under two, I made a vow to try my best to always look for the funny side of parenting.

Despite my generally annoying cock-eyed optimism, some days that small ray of humor did not shine through the cracks.

The other thing I promised myself was that I would write it all down — the good, the bad, and the ugly. I got a late start to motherhood, and for a while, I wasn’t sure if I would ever join the club. So I wanted to remember it. All of it, even the moments that worked my last good nerve. Since I was already in the habit of keeping a journal since I left to become a Peace Corps Volunteer, I thought the task of getting it on paper would be easy.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

When Denise Malloy finally sees Older Boy this summer, she’s going for the hug/lift combo and a back injury three-peat. She can be reached at denisewrites406@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you