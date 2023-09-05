Let the news come to you

Right after my last column ran, a friend shared an article with me about a relatively new Bozeman resident who sparked a fair amount of backlash from locals for a multitude of reasons. After reading it, I can see why.

So, of course, I have to chime in.

The subject of the article that started the fuss, about a transplant from the Big Apple to our fair city in 2020 thanks to Covid, had a lot of strong opinions about the folks who live here, despite her insistence that she wants to “assimilate, not colonize.” And while I absolutely applaud anyone willing to take a risk, make a move, and create major life changes, it’s always worth taking the time to actually get to know the people who call this place home beyond a superficial, Instagram-able moment kind of way before you pass judgment on them.

Denise Malloy will not even attempt to call herself a local until she reaches the 25-year mark. She can be reached at denisewrites406@gmail.com

