Right after my last column ran, a friend shared an article with me about a relatively new Bozeman resident who sparked a fair amount of backlash from locals for a multitude of reasons. After reading it, I can see why.
So, of course, I have to chime in.
The subject of the article that started the fuss, about a transplant from the Big Apple to our fair city in 2020 thanks to Covid, had a lot of strong opinions about the folks who live here, despite her insistence that she wants to “assimilate, not colonize.” And while I absolutely applaud anyone willing to take a risk, make a move, and create major life changes, it’s always worth taking the time to actually get to know the people who call this place home beyond a superficial, Instagram-able moment kind of way before you pass judgment on them.
Because some of your observations are supremely misguided. And I’m here to set the record straight.
First of all, you make some mighty bold assumptions about the intelligence of Montana men and their suitability as dating material. Having two adult sons, this managed to really get my mom hackles up. You state that our fellas can build things, kill things, and they are “very tactile and useful,” whatever that means. This suggests that you find them curious, yet charming, in an alternate-universe-to-New York City sort of way. You characterize the men who live here as being pleasant enough with practical skill sets but otherwise view them as intellectually vacant, dim bulbs, having more in common with Jethro than Einstein. The unflattering picture you paint of our male population sounds like they stepped out of the lyrics of a Hank Williams, Jr. song rather than our local reality.
Because your assessment couldn’t be further from the truth. It might surprise you to learn that 59% of the population of this town has a college degree, which is significantly higher than the national average. So it should come as no shock that our residents who possess a Y-chromosome are part of this university degree holding demographic.
So yeah, the men-folk here can fill a chest freezer with elk steaks, fix their truck, then chop wood for the fire and tote it in the house (Bozeman women can do the same, for that matter). But it’s downright foolish to assume these men are not bright. Because they are. They’ll also treat you with the utmost kindness and compassion as your nurse in the ER at the hospital, design and build bridges, play in the symphony, and teach at our university.
Montana men are versatile like that.
Yet you seem to be perplexed to discover that the guys around here just aren’t that into you. That’s because Montana men are really good at something else: sniffing out BS.
And they aren’t having it.
Although our new resident puts men directly in the crosshairs, she also takes a direct jab at the local females. She claims these apparently undateable men gravitate toward women who “need saving” (somewhere on the Upper East Side, Gloria Steinem may have thrown up a little upon reading those words in 2023). I’m not sure where you tend to socialize, but I highly recommend acquainting yourself with some of your badass Bozeman sisters in the valley. These brilliant and talented women, who are physicians, engineers, artists, and athletes, among other things, most definitely have careers, not just jobs, as you claim. I think they would be the first to tell you, and anyone else for that matter, that they most assuredly do not need saving.
While you’re at it, you might want to check out the place in town that is responsible for many of those degrees, Montana State. You might call me biased, but I know what I see — a whole lot of intelligent and engaged humans in the classroom and this community. You can find directions on your phone when you’re not taking selfies.
Make no mistake, I am a transplant to Montana and have had the good fortune to call the Gallatin Valley home for over 23 years. And I know a good thing when I’ve found it.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.