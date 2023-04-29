It was far too early in the morning when I first heard the footsteps. There was no mistaking the fact that they were coming in my direction. I made myself as still as possible and tried to blend into the background, like the bunny who lives under my deck, but there was nowhere to hide. I held my breath. Suddenly, the footsteps came to a stop.
Right behind me.
“Whatcha doin’?” The Husband asked with an enthusiasm and volume that suggested he had just chugged his third cup of java.
Since I was sitting at my desk looking at my open laptop with my fingers on the keyboard, I thought the answer was somewhat obvious.
“Ummmm. . . working,” I replied, never taking my eyes off the screen. I thought that would be the end of it.
The Husband is trying out his faux retirement by working less, so during the day we’re both home more often. However, it hasn’t quite registered that on some days when I’m home, I am working. Obviously, on the days when I’m teaching, I’m gone. But when I’m not at school, I’m doing all that behind-the-scenes work that is required to make classes run smoothly. That’s when I’m sitting at my desk at home.
The Husband seems to have the uncanny ability to know the exact moment that my rear end hits the chair, my laptop opens, and I am ready to start work. Because that’s when he shows up and wants to talk.
“Whadda yer plans for today?” he continued.
Lesson planning, grading, and editing my column, preferably without your chatter sounding like the television is on in the background, is what I WANTED to say. With the diplomacy that comes from decades of togetherness, what I did say was, “What are YOU doing today?”
Leaving me alone and not talking to me while I’m trying to work was the answer I was looking for.
“I thought we could go do something, you know, FUN!”
While this was 100% adorable, genuinely appreciated, and reminiscent of the level of spontaneity when we first met, this was my work-at-home day. I had a lengthy to-do in front of me, and fun wasn’t on the agenda. It was a time crunch, deadline kind of morning, so hanging out and frivolity would have to wait. But I felt a bit like a schmuck having to decline.
Still standing behind my chair, he sighed, sounding a little dejected, patted me on the shoulder, and said, “Oh well, okay.” Then I heard him turn and walk away. “Don’t work too hard,” he said from the other room.
I could now hear him talking to the dog, who was a decidedly more enthusiastic companion than me.
As I looked up from my screen, a beam of sunshine shone like a spotlight through my window, hitting me right in the face. It was the first nice day in a long, long time. The snow had melted enough to actually see a patch of brown in my yard, the birds were singing, and it felt like spring might actually be around the corner. My favorite guy was home and wanted to hang out. This ray of much-needed sunlight clearly illuminated what was right in front of me.
What was I thinking? Where was spontaneous, Fun Me?
Sitting at my desk, that’s where. With the sole goal of methodically checking off items on her list.
What a bore. Today, the list would have to wait.
“WAITTTTTTT!!!” I hollered, hopping out of my chair, hoping he hadn’t left already.
Lucky for me, he was still in the kitchen.
“Let’s go!” I said. And we did.
While the day wasn’t a grand adventure with a single moment worthy of Instagram, it reminded me of being in college when you’d hang out with your favorite human all day, doing nothing in particular. And it was a blast.
Later that evening, I got my chance to feel like a college student again. Because I had to pull a middle-aged all-nighter to finish all my work.
