According to my research, the last time it happened was on March 8, 2020. And as I remember all too well, a lot of things transpired that year that I would like to completely forget. In the spring of 2020, grocery shelves were empty, and the great toilet paper apocalypse forced us to count every sheet. Masks, lockdowns, and new terms such as Doomscrolling, Blursday, and Quarantini became part of our bizarre new vocabulary. Like everyone else, my life went from 90 mph to a screeching halt which forced me to take up residence in a never-ending Groundhog Day loop that went for months on end. Everything about each day was eerily like the one before, including my attire which consisted of my coffee-stained sweatpants and a ratty BHS Cross Country sweatshirt that I had pilfered from Older Boy’s closet shortly after he left for college.
Since there was no need to leave my living room, much less the couch, I could stress eat in the comfort of drawstrings and elastic. From my perspective, there was no need to even think about what to wear, which for the foreseeable future would no longer include pants with zippers.
I slowly adjusted to my new world-turned-upside-down routine, which meant that I had time. Lots of time. My schedule had opened up enough to binge-watch every series and movie offered across the Netflix, Hulu, and HBO catalogs. In a serendipitous moment, and just in time to provide some much-needed distraction from reality, the first season of Tiger King dropped in March 2020. As anyone who tuned in knows, this is eight hours of life you’ll never get back. But that very same month, another thing was dropped.
My column.
Which means I haven’t written a word on these pages for 1,119 days, but who’s counting?
Me, that’s who.
And I’ll be the first to admit it — I have missed it. Big Time.
Because I had been writing my column for the Chronicle for a really long time — since March 2005, to be exact. After appearing in different sections on different days, my words finally found a permanent home on the Sunday Opinion page in May 2008. After writing two columns a month for nearly 15 years, by my calculations, that was, well, like a LOT of columns.
What can I say? I teach writing, not math, folks.
Way back in 2005, when I first came up with the idea of writing a column, I did something bold for a writer relatively new to the publishing world. On a complete whim, I sent in a piece I’d written and asked if they’d be interested in running it. And maybe, just maybe, they might want more essays on a regular basis.
Pretty please?
Much to my complete surprise, the powers that be said yes.
And just like that, fifteen years of writing flew by.
But suddenly, there were no more columns to be written. No more deadlines looming on my calendar, no more writing procrastination, no more smacking my head on the keyboard wondering what I’m going to write about.
It. Was. Over.
After hanging out on the sidelines for three years, instead of just wishing I could write my column again, I decided to try what worked for me so long ago. I asked. And they said yes.
I couldn’t be more tickled.
When we decided the date to relaunch my column, it only seemed fitting that its first appearance be on the weekend of April Fool’s Day. But this is no foolin’. It’s for real.
Because I’m back, baby!
