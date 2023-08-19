Let the news come to you

It was a typical morning. I got up, had my coffee, and took my shower. I stood in the bathroom, as I’ve done a thousand times before, making sure my hair didn’t look like I’d experienced an electric shock while making breakfast and removing any blueberry remnants from breakfast that were stuck in my teeth. On the surface, it was an ordinary day. But today was different.

Because I was not alone in the bathroom.

As I closed the medicine cabinet, I caught sight of a most unwelcome intruder — a bat hanging upside down from my window blind.

This was Denise Malloy’s first close encounter with a bat. She sincerely hopes it is her last. She can be reached at denisewrites406@gmail.com.

