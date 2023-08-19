It was a typical morning. I got up, had my coffee, and took my shower. I stood in the bathroom, as I’ve done a thousand times before, making sure my hair didn’t look like I’d experienced an electric shock while making breakfast and removing any blueberry remnants from breakfast that were stuck in my teeth. On the surface, it was an ordinary day. But today was different.
Because I was not alone in the bathroom.
As I closed the medicine cabinet, I caught sight of a most unwelcome intruder — a bat hanging upside down from my window blind.
I’m not sure who was more startled, Count Dracula or me. But I’m pretty sure you could hear my screams in Billings as I slammed the door behind me.
Living in a quirky old house is full of surprises, besides coming face to face with a bat. One of those oddities is a peculiar bathroom door with glass and a curtain. In my hasty lavatory exit, slamming the door opened the curtains which gave me a clear view of my home invader.
Despite the volume of my outburst, the bat still hung there upside down, and quite frankly, looking bored. He casually ruffled and readjusted his wings and settled in for a nap to ride out the light of day. I realized if I didn’t want this creature making a surprise appearance elsewhere in my house, I should barricade the door. I stuffed bath towels, tissues, and Q-tips in every crack and crevice around the uneven door frame. I vowed to never set foot in that bathroom again.
But I’d forgotten that the plumber was scheduled to fix the bathroom sink. When he arrived, I explained my dilemma, but the plumber wasn’t phased. He boldly walked through my towel and tissue fortress while I stood in the doorway in a fight or flight stance wearing The Husband’s Carhartt on my head. The plumber casually looked around for my trespasser, but found nothing.
And then he fixed my leaky faucet.
Before leaving, the plumber showed me a tiny hole in my screen. “I bet he came in here,” the plumber said, pointing at a hole no bigger than the tip of his pinky. “I’m guessing he went out the same way.”
Despite the disappearance of my intruder, I shut the bathroom door and doubled down on my fortifications adding a layer of beach towels until I was confident it actually had left the premises.
Later that evening, I had nearly forgotten about the events of the morning. I was carrying a load of laundry upstairs when I heard a whooshing sound. Suddenly, I felt the breeze of the bat’s wings flapping near my head. The towels flew in the air like confetti. I grabbed one to put over my head as I screamed for The Husband. He came running with a broom in his hand wearing his Carhartt over his head. The bat gave us one more swoop for dramatic effect before flying into The Husband’s office.
I slammed the door and The Husband ran to grab his phone.
Within 20 minutes, Bat Relocation Guy rang the doorbell and said he would re-home our intruder. He came in, looking a bit like Indiana Jones minus the theme music, wearing a Hazmat suit and carrying a huge net. “Where is it?” he asked. The Husband took him to the door. “When I go in, close the door,” Bat Relocation Guy said. “Don’t open it until I give the signal. Got it?”
The Husband nodded.
Bat Relocation Guy stood at the door appearing to gather his thoughts. “Stuff may get broken,” were his last words.
Then he went in.
What happened next resembled a soundtrack from a Wile E. Coyote and Roadrunner encounter. We could hear books falling off the shelves. Next, we heard glass breaking. The sound of the metal net smashing into the wall, then the window, thudded.
Then there was quiet.
“Got him!” he said. And just like that, Bat Relocation Guy and his new sidekick rode into the sunset.
It was the last I saw of either of them.
I’m the first to admit that I love Halloween, but this year I may skip it altogether. Because I’m afraid Dracula might make a repeat appearance.
