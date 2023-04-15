Back in 1913, Fred Wolf introduced the first electric home refrigerator. This handy unit replaced the aptly-named icebox, which was the equivalent of a giant, wood-covered Yeti cooler but less efficient. Even as the fridge became a mainstream appliance in American homes, its use and purpose remained utilitarian, straightforward, and simple. Open door. Put in food. Close door. Food stays cold.
Goodbye to salting or drying your food as the sole way to preserve it, unless, of course, you’re a pirate.
Today, the humble refrigerator has evolved into much more than just keeping the veggies crisp and the Bud Light cold. Apparently, the contents and organization of your fridge convey subtle nuances that speak volumes about your personality and habits. Someone once said, “The eyes are the window to the soul,” but others would argue that the interior of your refrigerator reveals an entire universe of Rorschach-like secrets about the real you. One self-proclaimed dating expert argues that he can rate the “datability” and marriage potential of someone simply by looking at photos of the interior of their fridge.
If that were true, I would still be single.
Photojournalist Mark Menjivar was so fascinated by the interior landscape of the fridge that he spent 3 years photographing them for an exhibit in 2008. During that time, he asked 60 different people in 20 different communities to photograph their refrigerator shelves. To find his subjects, Menjivar approached total strangers that he met walking down the street, dining at the next table in a restaurant, or sitting next to him on an airplane.
These conversations might have been more fascinating than the actual photographs.
Now there is a new refrigerator trend. Thanks to none other than TikTok, influencers want you to swag it up. But I’m not talking about the usual adornments of family photos, vacation magnets, and crayon drawings on the exterior door.
This is a whole new level of bling.
TikTok influencer, Eve Scampoli, wants you to zhuzh up the INTERIOR of your fridge. Her viral videos reveal pristine shelves and organized crisper bins that have never seen a wilting celery stalk, fossilizing slab of cheese, or furry jar of mayo. A peek inside her fridge reveals cans of Michelob Ultra standing in formation like new recruits at Parris Island, a colorful vase of fresh flowers, and a framed photograph of her cat. Her quail eggs are placed in an adorable ceramic holder. Sprigs of baby breath are tucked into the shelf-adjusting slots. Even her vitamins are displayed in seven miniature glass bottles, each topped with a tiny cork.
Guess the days-of-the-week plastic pill container held shut by a rubber band didn’t have quite the same aesthetic vibe.
As the seasons change, so does Eve’s decor. For Halloween, there’s a plastic skeleton clutching a bottle of wine, tiny pumpkins, and dainty bowls of candy corn. Her Christmas display was no less whimsical, with a snow globe and the Elf on the Shelf. The only thing missing was a lump of coal.
Because you should be on the naughty list, Eve, for setting the bar so high for the rest of us mere mortals. I can’t remember to throw out leftovers before they morph into a freakish science experiment requiring a Hazmat suit to remove, much less arrange my strawberries into a MOMA-worthy sculpture. If I ever discover a framed photograph in my fridge, I’m going to assume my cottage cheese and yogurt are on top of the piano. It takes enough life energy to go to the grocery and schlep it home, so I am drawing the line at decanting my orange juice, soy milk, and half-and-half into kitschy retro glass containers and arranging them in rows with the precision of a Downton Abbey place setting.
And even if I managed to organize a fridge as artfully as Eve’s, The Husband still couldn’t find the cream.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.