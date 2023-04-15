Let the news come to you

Back in 1913, Fred Wolf introduced the first electric home refrigerator. This handy unit replaced the aptly-named icebox, which was the equivalent of a giant, wood-covered Yeti cooler but less efficient. Even as the fridge became a mainstream appliance in American homes, its use and purpose remained utilitarian, straightforward, and simple. Open door. Put in food. Close door. Food stays cold.

Goodbye to salting or drying your food as the sole way to preserve it, unless, of course, you’re a pirate.

Today, the humble refrigerator has evolved into much more than just keeping the veggies crisp and the Bud Light cold. Apparently, the contents and organization of your fridge convey subtle nuances that speak volumes about your personality and habits. Someone once said, “The eyes are the window to the soul,” but others would argue that the interior of your refrigerator reveals an entire universe of Rorschach-like secrets about the real you. One self-proclaimed dating expert argues that he can rate the “datability” and marriage potential of someone simply by looking at photos of the interior of their fridge.

