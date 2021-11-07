Religion, science agree it's time for climate action By Rev. Duffy Peet Religion columnist Nov 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rev. Duffy Peet Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Over the centuries religion and science have been in disagreement many, many times on a wide range of issues. These disagreements might lead some to believe that religion and science are incompatible. This is not the case. Often we focus on the disagreements and neglect to give equal or sufficient attention to issues where religion and science agree.There is a current issue, one that is extremely important to all of us, where leaders of several of the worlds religions have expressed sentiments that are in agreement with, and supportive of, perspectives held by the vast majority of experts in the scientific community. That current issue is global climate change.In August the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its Sixth Assessment Report titled “Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis.” This report asserts that: “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land.” It further states that: “From a physical science perspective, limiting human-induced global warming to a specific level requires limiting cumulative CO2 emissions, reaching at least net zero CO2 emissions, along with strong reductions in other greenhouse gas emissions.” One example of religion agreeing with science on the issue of climate change is a Sept. 1 document titled “A Joint Message for the Protection of Creation.” This document was endorsed and issued by Pope Francis of the Roman Catholic Church, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of the Eastern Orthodox Church, and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin of the Church of England. In this joint message the three write the following. “The current climate crisis speaks volumes about who we are and how we view and treat God’s creation. We stand before a harsh justice: biodiversity loss, environmental degradation and climate change are the inevitable consequences of our actions, since we have greedily consumed more of the earth’s resources than the planet can endure.”Another example of religion agreeing with science is Interfaith Power and Light (IPL), a national organization that has chapters in about 75% of the U.S. states, including Montana. The Mission of Interfaith Power and Light is to inspire and mobilize “people of faith and conscience to take bold and just action on climate change.” As a board member of Montana Interfaith Power and Light, I have engaged with people of numerous religious traditions to learn about and work on ways to address human caused global climate change.Religion and science agree that it is time for us to take action, decisive action, on the issue of global climate change. It is my hope and my prayer that national leaders and people from around the world will commit to taking the actions needed to address this critical issue. As Pope Francis recently stated to a gathering of parliamentarians in Rome: “This demanding change of direction will require great wisdom, foresight and concern for the common good: in a word, the fundamental virtues of good politics.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Rev. Duffy Peet is the minister of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bozeman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Religion Climate Change Ecology Christianity Worship Interfaith Power And Light Science Francis Co2 Emission Recommended for you More from this section Wiersema, Albert Lee Posted: 1 a.m. Nelson, Jessie Posted: 1 a.m. Folkvord, Harry Bernard Posted: 1 a.m. Dokken Paid Notice for Sunday, November 7, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Diane Renee Hedlund McLean Posted: Nov. 6, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the congressional map chosen by the redistricting commission? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back