Switzerland IOC

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach speaks on Thursday at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

GENEVA — IOC president Thomas Bach criticized the Ukrainian government on Thursday for blocking some athletes from qualifying events for the 2024 Paris Olympics that also included Russians and Belarusians.

Ukrainian athletes have in recent weeks missed world or European championship events in judo, fencing and taekwondo where Russians and Belarusians could compete after being approved as neutrals.

The IOC and Bach in March shaped the definition of neutrality — not publicly supporting the war, nor being contracted to the military since February last year, competing without flag, anthem or national colors — that sports governing bodies must decide how or if to apply.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you