Hazel Olsen Hazel Olsen passed away in the early hours of April 5, 2023 at the age of 96. Hazel Marie Daniel Olsen was born to Myra Francis Frank and John Frederick (Fred) Daniel on November 27, 1926 in Bozeman, Montana, and grew up in Salesville (re-named Gallatin Gateway in 1927) on her parents' farm. Hazel was the youngest of six siblings with three older sisters and two big brothers. She attended school at Wilson Creek, then on to Gallatin High School in Bozeman where she boarded with Ida Love during the week. Hazel worked at the restaurant at the Baxter Hotel and Woolworth's.
While still in high school, Hazel attended a country dance in Gallatin Gateway where she met a handsome cowboy who had just brokered a share crop agreement as a tenant on the Flying D Ranch. Hazel married Robert E. "Bob" Olsen two days after graduating from high school. They traveled to Billings with close friends Bob & Jean Overstreet and had a double wedding.
Bob and Hazel made their home at Muddy Creek on the Flying D. Hazel learned to cook from the cooks who fed the haying crews. They welcomed their first-born Robert "Gary" in July of 1947, and moved closer to Gateway on the Flying D in 1951 so Gary could attend school, and by then Dennis was born (1950), followed by Kenneth (1952) and then William "Bill" (1953).
In 1956 Bob & Hazel purchased their Gallatin Gateway property between the bridges. Russell was born in 1960, and in 1963 Hazel finally got her girl, Debbie.
Hazel raised her kids and was a homemaker. She gardened, baked bread, and enjoyed ceramics and crafting with her sisters and sisters in law. Her home was a hub of the neighborhood with many of her children's friends finding a second home there.
Hazel joined Bob when he became an OTR trucker, eventually getting her CDL and working together until retirement in 1991. Hazel was a resistant RV'er, traveling all over the warmer southern states. Hazel hated to leave Gateway, but Bob said all was well once they got up the Gateway hill.
Hazel took pride in being "Older than the Gateway Inn" constructed in 1927. She is the last of the original Salesville residents (that we know of). She enjoyed sharing her stories with Historic Gallatin Gateway, the local history keepers of Gallatin Gateway.
Hazel is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings and their spouses: Doris (Otis) Beard, Ruby (Louis) Vik, Isla Mae (Carl) Figgins, Willis "Pat" (Norma) Daniel, and James "Jim" (Dorothy) Daniel; grandson Robert "Bobby" Olsen; and her husband Bob. She is survived by her sons Gary, Dennis (Tawni), Kenneth (Eric), Bill (Jennifer), Russ (Lauri), and daughter Debbie (Lance) Robinson; eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 19 at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center at 145 Mill Street in Gallatin Gateway at 11:00 a.m. followed by a luncheon. Memorials may be given in memory of Hazel to the Willing Workers Ladies Aid (WWLA), PO Box 329, Gallatin Gateway, MT 59730.