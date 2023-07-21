Mary Ellen Zuppo Mary Ellen (Shields) Zuppo passed away peacefully on July 12, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Mary was born on August 11, 1951, in Youngstown, Ohio to Howard LeRoy and Agneta Mary (Beck) Shields. She grew up with her two sisters, Shirley and Linda. Mary graduated from North High School with the class of 1969. Following high school, she attended Youngstown State University, graduating in 1978. She moved to Montana where she graduated from Montana State University in 1994 and settled in Bozeman with her two children.
She held many jobs throughout her life including florist, Dairy Queen, teacher, bead shop, seamstress. Before settling in Bozeman, she lived in Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park and worked in the bookstore. She has worked at Walmart in Bozeman for the past 18 years.
However, out of all her careers, the title she loved the most was "artist". She truly loved all things art including painting, drawing, writing, journaling, sewing, embroidery, making jewelry, macrame, and pottery. She also enjoyed going on hikes or walks, drives through the mountains, plants and nature, teaching, and music.
Mary Ellen was a proud mother to her two children, Monica Anna and Michael Stephen. In her final days, she was able to have the entire family together, including her children, grandchildren, and sisters. It gives us peace knowing there was so much love in her final moments.
She is preceded in death by her parents. Mary will be greatly missed by her children, Monica (Jeff) Marx and Michael Zuppo III; sisters, Shirley Jean (Joseph) Albanese and Linda Louise (William) Fitch; 3 beautiful grandkids, and many other family and friends.
Per Mary's wishes, no services will be held. Instead, she'll be brought back to some of her favorite places in the mountains.