Mary EllenZuppo
Mary Ellen Zuppo Mary Ellen (Shields) Zuppo passed away peacefully on July 12, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Mary was born on August 11, 1951, in Youngstown, Ohio to Howard LeRoy and Agneta Mary (Beck) Shields. She grew up with her two sisters, Shirley and Linda. Mary graduated from North High School with the class of 1969. Following high school, she attended Youngstown State University, graduating in 1978. She moved to Montana where she graduated from Montana State University in 1994 and settled in Bozeman with her two children.

She held many jobs throughout her life including florist, Dairy Queen, teacher, bead shop, seamstress. Before settling in Bozeman, she lived in Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park and worked in the bookstore. She has worked at Walmart in Bozeman for the past 18 years.


