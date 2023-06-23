Darlene J.Zuck

Darlene J. Zuck June 18, 2023, was a rainy day in Bozeman, matching our tears as we said goodbye to our beloved mother and grandmother, Darlene Zuck. By about 9:00 P.M. there was a beautiful rainbow in the southern sky, forming her bridge to heaven. We are so grateful that she passed away in peace after seeing her three daughters.

Darlene Joyce Solberg was born to Eloise and Bjarne Solberg in Billings, Montana, on January 14, 1937, ten minutes before her twin brother, Darell. She gladly lived in Billings for most of her life. Darlene's strong and beautiful identity was to be a supportive wife to Les Zuck and dedicated mother to Diana, Barbara, and Bonnie.

Mom was a private person who was devoted to her family, the wider Solberg and Zuck families, a small circle of friends, her wonderful neighbors in Billings, and most recently her tablemates at Brookdale Springmeadows in Bozeman. Her Christian faith was important to her, as was membership at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Billings for many years. Darlene was an impeccable financial accountant for the many business endeavors of Les and his brother, John.


