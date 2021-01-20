Julia Elizabeth Zoll Julia Elizabeth Zoll, 93, of Bozeman, MT, passed away on January 17, 2021 after a three-year long battle with cancer. She was born in Chicago, IL on July 8, 1927 to George and Julia Chovanec. Julia worked for Social Security until her marriage to Herbert Zoll, Jr. on November 6, 1955. After marriage, they moved to Westchester, IL, and were blessed with two daughters. Julia remained there until she moved to Bozeman, MT in 2004 to be closer to her daughters. Julia volunteered at the LaGrange Memorial Hospital in IL, and at the Bozeman Senior Center here in Montana. Julia enjoyed travelling and will be most remembered for her generosity and love of spending time with family. Julia is preceded in death by her parents, sister Anne, husband Herbert and daughter Laura. She is survived by her daughter Janet Wittenberg (Marty) of Gallatin Gateway, MT. A visitation will be held at First Lutheran Church, Bozeman, MT on January 21st at 10:00am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00am. Julia's entombment will take place at the Woodlawn Memorial Park, Forest Park, IL. Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.