Patricia Anne Zitzer At 93, Pat chose to exit life in the midst of coronavirus chaos. Despite the state of the world, her last week was spent in the embrace of her large family. In her final days, as life ebbed, she was loved and supported. She left peacefully, with dignity and grace, on the night of March 25, 2020. The sixth of seven children, Pat was born Patricia Anne Grady in Hamilton, Ontario, where she grew up, known to her friends as Patsy Anne, a young woman who loved to swim and practice her 'tumbling'. She came to the United States to attend George Williams College in Chicago, where she met the love of her life, Fred Zitzer. The couple married in 1949 and shared lives together for the next 60 years, until Fred died in 2010. Despite living her adult life in the United States, Pat proudly retained her Canadian citizenship until she was in her 80s, when she chose to become an American. When Pat met new people, her usual conversation opener was to proclaim, "I have nine children, I'm a Canadian and a good Lutheran!" While Pat worked periodically as a nursery school teacher and swimming instructor, her purpose in life was to raise her family of four daughters and five sons. She was a tireless cheerleader at sporting events, remembered every birthday and anniversary, and later on, doted on her 18 grandchildren and four great grandkids. The solidarity she fostered in the Zitzer clan is underscored by their habit of holding boisterous family gatherings of 50 or more for birthdays, holidays and reunions. Pat will be remembered as a lady whose generosity was demonstrated in hundreds of knit socks, sweaters and Christmas stockings distributed far and wide. She couldn't resist a bargain, baked cookies for every occasion, lusted after chocolate, went to church on Sundays, and cheered on every Chicago Cubs game. To her last day, she held fast to her family, her strength and purpose in life. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held later this summer. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.
