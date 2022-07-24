Elaine Ruth (Meister) Zindler was born January 28, 1951, in Scottsbluff, NE to Barbara and Leonard Meister, Jr. Elaine attended Mitchell High and spent her time on a small farm where they fed 5,000 head of sheep. She had several jobs over the years. Some notable jobs she held were as a Special Deputy for the State of Montana, Newspaper Reporter/Editor as well as EMT. Her last job was for eight years as a Janitor at the Bozeman Seventh Day Adventist Church. She met her first husband, John Nissley, in Bayard, NE. They had two children, Dawn and Mark. John and Elaine moved numerous times throughout the 22 years they were married before parting ways. Elaine was well traveled, touring five countries in Europe. She visited every Providence in Canada and all of the U.S. states except for three. She enjoyed being outside. Working in her yard, planting beautiful flowers and gardening brought her the most joy. She moved to Bozeman to work for her son in the landscaping business. During this time, she met the love of her life, Dennis Zindler. The couple were married in Las Vegas, NV on April 25, 2001. Elaine is survived by her husband Dennis Zindler of Bozeman, MT, her daughter Dawn (Travis) Kemp of Pompeys Pillar, MT and son Mark Nissley of Spokane, WA. At Elaine's request, there will be a private Memorial held to share a smile, hug or a good belly laugh. To send condolences to the family, go to www.dahlcares.com. She did ask that if anyone were inclined to donate to a cause in her memory, she would ask that you support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Elaine Zindler Ruth Zindler
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.